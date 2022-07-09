CECIL COUNTY - An investigation is continuing after a Pennsylvania woman was killed in a boating accident on the Elk River, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.
Investigators identified the victim as Kara McCarthy, 39, of Oxford, Pa. First responders transported McCarthy to an area hospital, where she died after arriving there, police reported.
The fatal boating accident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, when a 21-foot Bowrider occupied by three people struck a navigation buoy, or channel marker, near Turkey Point, according to Lauren Moses, an NRP public information officer. The other two boat occupants were treated for minor injuries, Moses said. Emergency workers towed the boat from the crash scene, she added.
As of Saturday afternoon, the NRP investigation was continuing, Moses reported.
It marked the second fatal boating accident in Maryland in a three-day period.
On Sunday night (July 3), a 63-year-old Pasadena woman, Laura Slattery, was killed after a vessel crashed into the back of the watercraft she occupied at the mouth of the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County, police reported. The operator of the other boat then sped away from the crash scene, without stopping, according to police. Investigators have since located a boat of interest but, as of Saturday, no arrest had been made, police reported.
