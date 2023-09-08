Mr. Bolt -- a Cavalier King Charles spaniel -- goes airborne to clear the hurdle on the agility course to the delight of his owner, Priscilla Hill at a past Paws in the Park event. Dog agility will return this year at North East Town Park Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
NORTH EAST — House of Hope is celebrating its 10th Paws in the Park Saturday, welcoming pets, pet parents and supporters of the animal rescue organization to a day of fun in North East Town Park.
Patty Clifton, the founder of the all-volunteer non-profit organization, said this is their largest fundraiser.
"This is where we get the most money to do the most good," Clifton said, adding every dollar goes to the care, feeding and transport of dogs brought in from high kill shelters and other sources.
Paws in the Park runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with free kids activities, demonstrations, and more.
"It's a day for the family," Clifton said. The day includes a ceremonial dog walk around the park plus dog agility and hula hoop games for the canine crowd.
Vendor tables are still available at $40 each. Send an email to lauren@hohanimalrescue.org to get a spot. Clifton said there would be food and refreshment vendors. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
House of Hope was founded in 2011. Most of the dogs are black labradors or lab mixes and many are elderly or have health issues. The volunteers work to get dogs healthy when possible, or stabilized, before being placed in forever homes.
To learn more about House of Hope, to make a donation, adopt or volunteer go to HOHanimalrescue.org.
