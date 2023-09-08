House of Hope hosts 10th Paws in the Park Sept. 16

Mr. Bolt -- a Cavalier King Charles spaniel -- goes airborne to clear the hurdle on the agility course to the delight of his owner, Priscilla Hill at a past Paws in the Park event. Dog agility will return this year at North East Town Park Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

 JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

NORTH EAST — House of Hope is celebrating its 10th Paws in the Park Saturday, welcoming pets, pet parents and supporters of the animal rescue organization to a day of fun in North East Town Park.


  

