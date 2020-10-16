BALTIMORE — The Maryland Center for History and Culture has announced the fiscal year 2021 funding cycle of the Pathways Grant Program.
The Pathways Grant Program provides support for projects at historical organizations throughout the state of Maryland. The goal is to build the long-term resiliency and efficacy of museums, historic sites, and other organizations that make up Maryland’s heritage community.
Pathways is made possible by an annually recurring allocation from the state’s Preservation of Cultural Arts Fund. This fund was proposed by Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. “Mike” Miller in the 2018 legislative session and enacted into law.
The Maryland Center for History and Culture is administering this grant program as an extension of its mission to inspire critical thinking, creativity, and community through Maryland’s history and culture.
This is the second year the MCHC has offered this opportunity to Maryland organizations. Last year, funded projects spanned seven Maryland counties, ranging from a collections stewardship project at Dorchester County’s Richardson Maritime Museum to a new marketing initiative at Montgomery County’s Sandy Spring Museum.
These funds have proven to be especially critical for heritage organizations adapting to the challenges of COVID-19, such as innovative work being undertaken by one grantee, Baltimore Architecture Foundation. While the typical crowds that enjoy unprecedented access to Baltimore’s architectural gems will not be able to gather for their annual Doors Open Baltimore event this month, the foundation is using Pathways funding to virtually engage Marylanders in the city’s built environment throughout the month.
“As heritage organizations gradually reopen throughout the state following new social distancing protocols, Pathways funding will continue to provide critical support, empowering them to both respond to the current moment and build for the future,” said David Belew, director of grants and government affairs at the MCHC.
In fiscal year 2021, the MCHC anticipates providing $200,000 in support to 10-12 heritage organizations throughout the state. To help applicants in this time, the MCHC has streamlined the application process and allowed for a greater proportion of awarded funds to be designated for general operating support.
Interested applicants will have the opportunity to learn more and ask questions during two online virtual workshops with David Belew, scheduled for noon on two Wednesdays, Oct. 28 and Nov. 11.
To be considered for funding, applicants must submit a brief Letter of Intent (LOI) by Friday, Nov. 13, and a full application by Friday, Dec. 11.
Access to the LOI, application and funding guidelines, as well as applicant workshop registration, is available at mdhistory.org/about/pathways-grant-program. Questions can also be directed to grants@mdhistory.org.
