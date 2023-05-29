A blaze damaged this shed on a Conowingo business property Monday morning. However, fire investigators are crediting passersby with extinguishing the blaze before it was able to spread to the business' main building.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL
CONOWINGO - Investigators are crediting passersby with extinguishing a shed fire on a Conowingo business property Memorial Day morning - likely preventing the flames from spreading to the main building, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The passersby took their swift action at approximately 5:40 a.m. on Monday after discovering the burning outbuilding on the business property of Basket Case Crab in the 100 block of Conowingo Road, fire officials reported.
"A family was on their way to go fishing when they observed smoke and later flames coming from the shed. They stopped and used a portable fire extinguisher and a bucket of water to extinguish the bulk of the fire before the fire department arrived. Investigators credit the family with possibly preventing the fire from spreading to the main business, due to the shed being just a few feet away," an MOSFM spokesperson summarized.
Five volunteer firefighters with the Water Witch Volunteer Fire Company of Port Deposit rushed to the scene in response to the 5:41 a.m. 911 call, according to fire officials. The family was able to extinguish the blaze before the volunteer firefighters arrived, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $500 in structural damage to the 12'-by-10' wood-framed shed, and it destroyed approximately $100 in property inside of the outbuilding, the spokesperson outlined. No one was injured during the incident, according to the spokesperson.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started on the exterior of the shed, fire officials said. They blamed the blaze on an improperly discarded cigarette and concluded the fire had started accidentally, fire officials added.
