ELKTON - The Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) second annual Robotics Competition drew 24 teams from all 17 elementary schools to the Elkton Community Center on June 1 for an intense day of building and battling.
The fully grant funded robotics program offers gifted and talented CCPS fifth graders the opportunity to learn engineering and mechanical concepts in a teamwork environment.
Throughout the year, students learn how to build and operate SuGO Robotics- small automated robots that are built using LEGOs and censors. Students develop blueprints for their competition bot which are put to the test during the annual SuGO Robotics Competition.
“We built our bot for less weight so it had more speed,” said Lucas Buckman, a fifth grader from Gilpin Manor’s Shadow Bot team. “But it's all about angles really because the weaknesses of our opponents are angles because we can tip them over.”
To win, a team must place their bot on an elevated, circular playing surface. When a match official says begin, students must press a button on their bot to activate the sensors and motor.
The robots charge and push each other using sensors that can detect locations on the playing surface and the approximate location of the opposing bot. Students do not control the bots so an effective build is crucial to knocking the opposing bot off of the surface to secure a victory.
Many of the battles grew to an unfathomable level of intensity as the cheering grew louder toward the end of the best two out of three, tie-breaker matches.
“You have to be precise with the pieces you use and how you choose to use them in your build,” said Pyper Hodgson, a 5th grader from Thompson Estates Elementary School’s Sabertooth Scorpions team. “If a piece falls off, you can't put it back on until the match is over.”
Numerous CCPS administrators attended the competition to cheer and celebrate alongside the students.
The double elimination competition ended with the Sabertooth Scorpions of Thompson Estates Elementary School coming in first place, the Canal Diggers from Chesapeake City Elementary School coming in second place and Le Creams from Rising Sun Elementary School coming in third place.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.