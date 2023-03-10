Cecil County residents may have the opportunity to engage in two-way dialogue with members of the Cecil County Board of Education (CCBOE) and Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson if a proposal to add “Community Engagement Limited Open Forum” to the Board’s meeting policies is passed.
The addition outlined in the policy change, introduced Wednesday night at the Board’s March meeting, will not require residents to pre-register for the form like current CCBOE public participation guidelines. Instead, residents will be asked to sign a sign-sheet upon arrival in order to participate.
“We have had input from community members where community members want to engage with board members and we are hoping this forum provides just that through the opportunity for two way discussion,” said the President of the CCBOE Dianna Hawley.
The Limited Open Forum is said to either follow a work session, be part of the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting or be independently held at various locations throughout the county. The number of speakers will be determined at the discretion of the Board President or CAC Chairperson in the interests of time constraints.
The proposed policy addition states that the Board has a significant interest in maintaining civility during the limited forum both to ensure the efficient conduct of the people’s business and to maximize public participation in the discussion.
To meet this goal, the Limited Open Forum has seven guidelines:
1. Topics are limited to those issues falling within the jurisdiction of the Board of Education and the operation of the schools within Cecil County.
2. In accordance with the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act, there shall be no sharing of personally identifiable information concerning any particular student.
3. Matters that are the subject of a pending appeal, employee and/or collective bargaining negotiations grievance, or litigation shall not be discussed.
4. Members of the public may express opinions, both favorable or unfavorable, on the performance and conduct of the Superintendent, Leadership Team, and elected Board members in their public roles only. Complaints concerning school system administrators, teachers, and other non-administrative instructional staff should be communicated directly to the Superintendent rather than in the community engagement limited open forum.
5. Personal attacks on members of the public over whom the Board has no jurisdiction are not appropriate.
6. Speakers should try to avoid uttering or reading words or passages that are sexually explicit, profane, vulgar, or obscene except as necessary to convey concerns related to matters affecting the schools (e.g., passages from a book or content of the MSDE Family Life Framework). Speakers are reminded that a point may be made effectively without resort to explicit language and that written comments are always welcome.
7. The Board reserves the right to modify these guidelines prospectively and for good cause, as it determines.
The policy change is set to be voted on during the Board’s April meeting on April 12, 2023.
