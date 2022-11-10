CECIL COUNTY — Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Nov. 3 that the state of Maryland would be participating in Operation Green Light.
“We owe an incredible debt to those who have worn the flag of our nation on their arm, and who put their lives on the line to protect the rights and freedoms that we hold so dear,” said Hogan.
Operation Green Light is a nationwide campaign launched by the National Association of Counties acknowledging the value of the veteran community. The state has joined in, as has Cecil College and the Cecil County government. In a show of support for veterans, signs on the campus and at the County Administration Building have been lit up in green.
“Our veterans serve as a reminder every single day of the immeasurable cost of war, and of the immense price of freedom,” Hogan said about the initiative. “Operation Green Light brings us together across the state to show our gratitude to our veterans, and just as importantly, raise awareness for the resources available to them and their families.”
Many Cecil Countians call veterans their friends or family, and Operation Green Light is a way to show respect and appreciation for their service, according to Joanne Owens.
“We owe an unpayable debt to all who serve and their families that support them,” said Owens, who is the staff advisor for the Student Veterans Club at Cecil College. “Each and every day there are service members putting themselves in harm’s way to protect us and our country. Finding small ways to honor the sacrifice of those currently serving and our veterans, like Operation Green Light, is the very least we can do.”
Owens said that she has a military background, as her husband served a 20 year stint in the Army.
“It is extremely important to me that we recognize our Veterans,” Owens said. “My husband served 20 years and I feel his service should be acknowledged. My goal has been to not only recognize our Veterans but to educate others. So many people have no idea of what it means to serve, or the sacrifices involved. Raising awareness is a crucial part in helping others see how important it is to take a minute and say thank you to our veterans.”
The Cecil County government will also join Maryland and Cecil College in Operation Green Light, with the County Admin. Building glowing green over the weekend.
“We are pleased to join the Maryland Association of Counties Operation Green Light project which celebrates our Veterans,” said Director of Administration Steven Overbay. “Cecil County residents have a proud history of protecting our country and freedoms through military service. Our building will be lit green through Veteran’s Day as we honor those who have served our great nation.”
In addition to Green Light, state officials are pushing other initiatives to support and honor veterans, such as programs to help service-members better adjust to civilian life after leaving the armed forces – a well-documented issue for many veterans.
“We know there are certain intercept points every vet goes through that places them at a higher risk of depression and suicide,” said Dana Burl, office of Communications, Outreach and Advocacy program director for the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs. “We know one of those is the transition to civilian life.”
To that end, MDVA has launched Landing Zone Maryland, which Burl describes as a one-stop portal to help veterans and their families consider moving to Maryland when military life is over.
“It’s a digital guide for transitioning military,” Burl said. Information on every aspect of civilian life is included, including employment, education and even how to register vehicles in the state. Also included are the tax breaks and other incentives Maryland offers veterans and their families.
The guide also includes information on parks and outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing. There’s even a section for children.
“We really tried to market what Maryland has to offer,” Burl said.
Burl said Landing Zone was developed through focus groups and research to help military service personnel through this often stressful life change.
“To pull together resources for that page we really tried to think outside the box,” she said.
Looking at the veteran population already calling Maryland home, Burl said it invites more to come.
“I am hoping this guide consolidates the sometimes overwhelming information,” Burl said. “We are here at MDVA to answer questions … help them weed through it.”
Burl said that Cecil and Harford counties especially are veteran-friendly with numerous government contracting jobs available at places like Aberdeen Proving Grounds, plus the growing number of new jobs in distribution centers and medical research facilities. She also pointed to the amenities in each town, such as community recreation and libraries.
“We have to look at what would bring a family here and what do we have to offer to keep them here,” she said.
