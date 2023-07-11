Pictured in this file photo, dozens of families enjoy the Great Wolf Lodge waterpark during the grand opening June 29. Open since June 14, Perryville Police and Community Fire Company of Perryville have been busy with calls to the resort.
PERRYVILLE — With 700 hotel rooms and thousands of visitors, Town of Perryville officials expected an increase in the need for public safety in the wake of Great Wolf Lodge’s launch.
Now open since June 14, the indoor waterpark on Chesapeake Overlook Parkway has summoned the Community Fire Company of Perryville at least 30 times according to Chris Culler, assistant chief.
“We’ve had at least 20 transports,” Culler told the mayor and commissioners.
Calls included a near drowning and also several incidences of entrapment in elevators.
There has also been an increase in fire calls to the Days Inn, said Perryville Commissioner Bob Taylor.
“We’ve seen a significant increase in fire calls at the J1 housing,” Taylor said. Days Inn is where foreign students, who came to Cecil County on a visa to work for Great Wolf for the summer, are living. “Students are smoking in their rooms.”
Culler said it magnifies the manpower issue for the fire company.
“It’s hard to find employees right now, especially in EMS (emergency medical services)” he said. Like many other companies, Community Fire Company of Perryville has a detachment of paid — or career — staff that support the volunteers.
Perryville Police was called to the resort 18 times in June, according to Lt. Mike Reno.
“On the first day we recovered a loaded handgun,” Reno said. At the town meeting Thursday, Reno reported that police had 7 calls for July already.
George Patchell, town administrator, said it was projected that the resort would add 200 calls for public service.
