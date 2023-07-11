Police, fire, ambulance activity up because of Great Wolf Lodge

Pictured in this file photo, dozens of families enjoy the Great Wolf Lodge waterpark during the grand opening June 29. Open since June 14, Perryville Police and Community Fire Company of Perryville have been busy with calls to the resort.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD

PERRYVILLE — With 700 hotel rooms and thousands of visitors, Town of Perryville officials expected an increase in the need for public safety in the wake of Great Wolf Lodge’s launch.


  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.