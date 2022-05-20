RISING SUN — Mayor Travis Marion hopes to present a candidate to the Board of Town Commissioners soon to fill the seat on that board left empty when Joe Shephard resigned.
Shephard attended his final Rising Sun meeting April 26.
“I wasn’t planning on quitting,” Shephard said. “I’m not a resident any more.”
Marion said he is on the hunt for a successor to complete the term, which would end in 2025. Anyone interested should send an email to the mayor and commissioners: torsreceptionist@risingsunmd.org
Shephard sold his Wilson Avenue home and he and his wife and family now live at a Port Deposit area address.
“I was going to rent in town but I ended up renting elsewhere,” he said of the new address that keeps his daughters in their Rising Sun schools.
Shephard was nominated in April 2021 to fill out the remainder of Allen Authenreath’s term on the board. Authenreath also moved out of town in 2020.
{span}He was a member of the board for nearly a year after winning the October 2015 election in which he led a field of five candidates. However he resigned Oct. 1, 2016 stating he did not have the time to devote to the elected position. At that time his full time job became demanding, he was starting Shephard Design Company and he had a newborn in the house. However by 2021 he told the board his life was less hectic and he won the appointment.{/span}
Shephard won election to the seat in his own right last October and, until recently, said he had every intention of completing that four-year term.
“I let (the mayor and other commissioners) know about six weeks out,” he said of the moment the house went on the market. “We had put a ton of money in the house. It was a pretty fast decision to sell.”
Since he doesn’t live in Rising Sun he said he had no choice but to resign.
