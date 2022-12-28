ELKTON — A 20-year-old man is facing 28 criminal charges after he allegedly pelted 33 parked vehicles with eggs in a community near Elkton early Christmas morning, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
The vandalism spree, which reportedly involved other suspects who, as of Tuesday, had not been identified, occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday in the Stonegate Apartments community off Elkton Road (Route 279), northeast of Elkton, a short distance southwest from the Delaware state line, police reported.
It happened when temperatures were sub-freezing during a recent cold snap, police noted.
“Unfortunately, it happened during that extreme cold. It was probably single-digits, maybe 10 degrees, and the broken eggs were freezing instantaneously onto the vehicles, which caused extensive damage,” said Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman. “It’s a shame that residents were waking up on Christmas morning and finding their vehicles damaged by the eggs.”
CCSO deputies responded to the 3800 block of Stonegate Boulevard at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a vandalism complaint.
“Deputies observed numerous empty egg cartons lying around. They saw a man in brown overalls and a brown coat run into an open field and then hide in the woods,” Holmes outlined.
A deputy found the suspect — Drew Thomas Elings, of the 100 block of Clairborne Road near North East — and took him into custody, police reported. Elings allegedly was intoxicated, according to court records.
“The suspect was covered in egg-like matter. He told the deputies that he and some other people were throwing eggs at each other,” Holmes said, adding, “We are still trying to identify the other suspects.”
Elings is charged with 26 counts of malicious destruction of property valued at $1,000 or more, in addition to one count each of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, according to court records, which further indicate that he was released on personal recognizance after his arrest.
His district court trial is set for Feb. 10, court records show.
