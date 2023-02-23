Donations for East Palestine, Ohio being collected locally

Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion was pleased to see how donations for the residents of East Palestine, Ohio have been coming into town hall. There is also a donation spot at Alchemy of Hair on Ogletown-Stanton Road in Newark.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TRAVIS MARION

RISING SUN — The first of what Katarina Strohmaier expects will be a number of deliveries of water and household cleaning supplies will be sent to the residents of East Palestine, Ohio this weekend from caring people in Cecil County.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.