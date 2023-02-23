RISING SUN — The first of what Katarina Strohmaier expects will be a number of deliveries of water and household cleaning supplies will be sent to the residents of East Palestine, Ohio this weekend from caring people in Cecil County.
A Feb. 3 train derailment sent toxic chemicals into the air, ground and water. East Palestine is a town of about 4,800 people near the state line with Pennsylvania. Residents there are facing loss of life, health and property from the spillage resulting from the derailment.
The Norfolk Southern train was pulling 150 freight cars when 38 left the tracks. Vinyl chloride was part of the cargo and was the chemical of most concern to investigators. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, there were other chemicals on 20 of the derailed cars – including butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate and ethylene glycol monobutyl ethers – which were released into the area's air, surface soil and surface waters.
All the science aside, Strohmaier said that she simply saw a community like hers in need and wanted to help.
"The people that live there, no one there was helping them," Strohmaier said. She grew up in Rising Sun and knew her hometown would want to help another.
Strohmaier wanted to find an aid organization she could work with to make sure donations coming from Rising Sun would get to people in need in East Palestine.
"It's not that far from here," she reasoned. "Certainly there's an organization out there that can help me help them."
She found The Way Station, a faith-based organization with a location in East Palestine that serves its community with clothing, food, shelter and other basic needs. After talking with people there, Strohmaier decided to ask her hometown to donate such items as bottled water, water filtration pitchers, laundry detergent and household cleaning supplies.
"We're all Americans. The very basis of government is its people. If the people won't lead by example who will?" she said, adding, "What does God ask us to do? Every human is our brother."
Strohmaier has a collection box at her business, Alchemy of Hair in Newark, Del., but wanted to include her hometown, so she reached out to Mayor Travis Marion.
"I knew about the mayor's involvement in his community," she said.
Marion said he and Strohmaier had a deep discussion about how to respond and he agreed to make Rising Sun Town Hall another drop off point for donations.
"This community has been ravaged by this disaster," Marion said. The mayor stated that helping with the collections was an easy decision. "I also sent a letter to the mayor of East Palestine."
Marion was pleased to report that the donations are already overflowing the bins that were set out in town hall.
The first truckload will head to East Palestine this weekend, Strohmaier said.
"We'll leave early Sunday morning or late Saturday night," she said. Her brother will accompany her on the more than five hour drive.
Donations can be dropped off at Alchemy of Hair, 4633 Ogletown-Stanton Road, or at Rising Sun Town Hall, 1 East Main St.
