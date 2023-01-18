EARLEVILLE - An investigation is continuing after a Cecil County man was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision on a highway near Earleville, according to Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified Edward Charles Dedrick, 63, of North East, as the man who was killed in the crash, which occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday on Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213), north of Bohemia Church Road. Dedrick was pronounced dead at the crash scene, police reported.
Dedrick was the passenger of a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage that was driven by a 20-year-old man at approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday, when that vehicle collided head-on with a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander that was operated by a 26-year-old man, according to police.
An MSP helicopter crew flew the man who had been driving the Mirage to University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, police said. An ambulance crew, meanwhile, drove the man who had been operating the Outlander to Christiana Hospital, police added.
As of Wednesday morning, MSP officials had not released the names of the two injured men and had not released updates on their medical conditions. Nor had they released information regarding which directions the vehicles were traveling at the time of the head-on collision, one that, according to MSP officials, occurred in the southbound lane of Route 213.
The fatal head-on collision forced emergency workers to close a section of Route 213, both lanes, for approximately five hours, allowing, in part, for the on-scene investigation by the MSP Crash Team, police reported.
