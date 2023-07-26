ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after an Elkton-area traffic accident involving a patrol vehicle driven by an on-duty Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a car operated by a civilian, causing a minor injury to the law enforcement officer, according to police.
The crash occurred at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and Melbourne Boulevard, police reported. Because the crash remained under investigation, as of late Tuesday afternoon, Capt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, withheld the names of the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle.
Police reported that the deputy was attempting to make a left turn from eastbound Route 40 onto Melbourne Boulevard when his 2017 Ford Explorer patrol vehicle and a 2020 Honda Accord, which was traveling in the westbound lane of Route 40, collided in that intersection.
“The deputy wasn’t responding to a call for service when the accident occurred, but he was preparing to initiate a traffic stop,” Holmes noted.
The man who was driving the Honda refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. The deputy was taken to ChristianaCare’s Union Hospital in Elkton, where he received treatment for a minor injury, police added.
Tow trucks removed both vehicles from the crash scene, police reported.
“There was damage to both vehicles. But injury-wise, it wasn’t a bad accident. The deputy returned back to work later that day, and the other driver refused medical treatment,” Holmes outlined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.