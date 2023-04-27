BALTIMORE — Maryland Transportation officials have signed framework agreements with counterparts in Delaware and Virginia, which should result in expanded commuter rail service connecting all three states.
However, Maryland Transit Administration spokesman Jerimiah Moerke, Director of Media Relations, said don't look for that service any time soon.
"There are several significant milestones that need to be accomplished before service can begin," Moerke said. "It is anticipated that these efforts will take several years."
"The framework agreement between the Delaware Transit Corp. and the MDOT Maryland Transit Administration is a significant milestone in a complex, multi-party effort to enhance regional passenger rail connectivity," he added.
The service is planned to offer more stops in Perryville and a return to service in Elkton.
"Service will run from Perryville to the Newark Regional Transportation Center (NRTC) and/or the Wilmington Station, with potential for an intermediary station stop in Elkton in the future," he said. "Initial discussions have centered on proposed pilot service that would consist of two morning and two evening trains."
Lewis George, Elkton Town Administrator, also does not expect the service to come quickly.
"I cannot imagine all the infrastructure, scheduling, and other operational challenges that would accompany extending MARC to Newark, where passengers could jump on (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority)," George said.
There have been discussions and even requests from county officials and residents to expand the service for nearly 20 years, even though MARC has reduced its stops in Perryville. Trains have not stopped in Elkton since 1981.
"Scheduling details have not been determined, but the expectation is that service will be bi-directional as a continuation of existing MARC Penn Line service," Moerke said. "The ultimate goal is to close the commuter rail gap by providing service from Washington, D.C. to Delaware."
George is leaving it in the hands of the experts for now.
"I’m certain that transportation planners have given careful attention to all the details and have developed elaborate planning strategies to overcome the aforementioned challenges and I am confident that all this planning and subsequent development will be a success in the coming decades," George said.
