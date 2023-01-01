BALTIMORE – A Maryland Office of the Attorney General investigation is continuing after a suspect was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near Elkton on Saturday during a chase that spanned about nine miles and involved a Maryland State Police trooper, according to the MOAG.
In an update given on Monday afternoon, an AG spokesperson identified the suspect who was killed as Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, N.J. and the trooper who was chasing her at the time of the fatal crash as Tfc. Curtis Manuel, a 5 1/2-year MSP veteran who is assigned to the agency's Field Operations Bureau.
Agents assigned to the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the AG's office are conducting the investigation into the "circumstances leading up to" the fatal crash, the spokesperson reported.
The IID, which is handling the investigation with the assistance of the MSP Crash Team, is asking for the public's help. Anyone with information that might help in this investigation is asked to contact the IID by phone at (410) 576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.state.md.us.
The incident started at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Saturday, when MSP received "multiple 911 reports of a vehicle driving erratically" in the northbound lane of I-95 in Cecil County, the spokesperson reported.
Manuel attempted to pull over a vehicle matching the description provided in calls to 911 on northbound I-95 near North East, the spokesperson said. The driver of the suspect vehicle failed to stop, however, and the trooper pursued it on northbound I-95 for about 9 miles, the spokesperson added.
"At about mile-marker 108 (near Elkton), the driver lost control of the car on an exit ramp and crashed into a tree. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene. No other cars were involved in the crash," the spokesperson outlined.
The dashboard camera and microphone inside the pursuing trooper's patrol vehicle were activated during the incident, the spokesperson reported.
Steps will be taken to avoid conflicts of interests during this joint investigation by the IID and the MSP Crash Team, according to the spokesperson.
"MSP has issued a protocol for cases that involve MSP personnel. Under those protocols, as soon as practicable after MSP’s initial response, MSP will make every reasonable effort to staff the investigation with MSP personnel who are assigned to a different region of the state. MSP will also conduct a comprehensive inquiry to determine whether any MSP personnel involved in the investigation has a conflict of interest," the spokesperson said.
Typically, the IID releases body camera footage or dashboard camera footage within 14 days after an incident, according to the spokesperson, who qualified that there are exceptions.
"There may be situations where more than 14 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to redact the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public," the spokesperson listed.
