ELKTON - A law enforcement officer shot an armed man several times on Thursday night inside an Elkton residence during an incident that had started as a medical emergency call, possibly related to a drug overdose, according to the Elkton Police Department.
A Maryland State Police helicopter crew flew the wounded 33-year-old man to University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore after the shooting, which occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Ben Boulevard, and he remained at that medical center on Friday in stable condition, police said. The man suffered what investigators described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police added.
Investigators identified Cpl. Andrew Tuer, an 18-year EPD veteran, as the officer who shot the armed man. Under standard agency protocol, Tuer has been placed on administrative duty, according to Lt. Ronald Odom, an EPD spokesman. Tuer shot the armed man with his agency-issued handgun after arriving at the Ben Boulevard residence to back up EPD Ofc. Zachary Strong, who also has been placed on administrative duty in accordance with an EPD policy, Odom reported.
Strong responded to the Ben Boulevard residence at about 8:40 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest, possibly caused by a drug overdose, police said. The patient's wife met Strong outside the residence and handed him a syringe believed to be "loaded with heroin or fentanyl" and, in turn, the officer secured the suspect drug and paraphernalia, police added. Strong was the first one to arrive at the residence; paramedics still were en route, police noted.
"We believe that the man had some sort of drug-related episode. His wife reported that he was unconscious and didn't appear to be breathing. She thought he was dead," Odom outlined.
The man revived before medical attention could be provided, however; and he was standing in the residence's second-floor living room when Strong walked up the stairs to help him moments later, police reported.
"He was awake and alert at that point," Odom said.
The man's wife came upstairs after the officer had informed him that paramedics were on their way, according to police. The officer's presence and the information about paramedics coming to the residence triggered an argument between the man and his wife, police reported.
"He was mad because she had called the police, and it escalated into a domestic situation," Odom said.
The man reached down for a gun lying near a couch, as Strong approached him during the domestic argument, and that prompted the officer to command him not to touch the weapon, police reported. The man ignored that order, which led to Strong physically trying to prevent him from grabbing the gun, police said. But the man was able to snatch the gun during the struggle, causing Strong to retreat to a different part of the room and draw his agency-issued handgun while radioing for backup, police added.
Strong repeatedly ordered the man to drop the gun, to no avail, according to police. When Tuer arrived seconds later, he, too, drew his duty handgun and also repeatedly ordered the man to drop his weapon, police reported.
"The man was bladed away from the officers, obscuring their view of what he was doing, but they could hear him doing something to the gun," Odom explained, before outlining, "When he turned around, the man was raising the handgun in the direction of the officers, and Cpl. Tuer discharged his weapon several times, striking him multiple times."
The man's wife was inside the room at the time of the shooting, Odom noted. Immediately after the shooting, the officers removed the woman from the room and rendered aid to the man until paramedics arrived," Odom reported.
Investigators found additional suspect drugs inside the clothes that the man had been wearing at the time of shooting incident, after he arrived at the trauma center, and they confiscated them as evidence, according to Odom.
As of Friday, the investigation into the incident continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.