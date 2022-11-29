ELKTON — Investigators are crediting a law enforcement officer for putting out a blaze on Thanksgiving night, after an unknown person or people intentionally set a fire near the front door of a vacant building in Elkton, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A passerby called 911 at 7:06 p.m. on Thursday after discovering the blaze on front porch of a building on the former Holly Hall property in the 200 block of South Bridge Street, a short walking distance north of the Big Elk Mall, fire officials reported.
A patrolling Elkton Police Department officer arrived there before a crew of approximately 10 volunteer firefighters with Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton reached the scene and snuffed out the blaze with a portable fire extinguisher, according to fire officials.
The deliberately-set blaze caused an estimated $50 in damage, an MOSFM spokesperson said, adding that no one was injured during the incident.
After their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that an unknown person or people set fire to a pillow and then placed it next to the front door of the vacant building before fleeing, the spokesperson reported.
Investigators have listed the cause of the fire as arson, and now they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the culprit or culprits, according to the spokesperson. Anyone with information that might help detectives who are investigating this arson is asked to contact the MOSFM’s Northeast Regional Office at 410-386-3050.
