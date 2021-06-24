TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police officer has been charged with attempting to steal the identity of a dead woman whose house he was sent to during an investigation, authorities said.
Deandre Ross, who has been with Baltimore County police for four years, was arrested on charges of theft, attempted theft and misconduct in office, the department said in a statement Tuesday. He was suspended from his position without pay.
Ross is being held without bail at the county jail and is awaiting a bail review hearing, according to police. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
He was sent to the woman’s home on March 16 in response to a sudden death call. Family members filed a theft report for a missing laptop afterward.
Detectives investigated the matter and shared their findings with the state’s attorney’s office in the county. Prosecutors then presented the case to a grand jury.
“We will work closely with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney throughout the criminal proceedings as we do in every criminal investigation,” Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said. “This incident is by no means representative of the fine work that your Baltimore County police officers perform on a daily basis.”
