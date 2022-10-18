NORTH EAST — The North East Rotary Club hosted their third annual golf tournament on Friday to raise funds for the First Tee’s middle school program in Cecil County.
The difference this year is that the Rotary Club teamed up with First Tee of Delaware to help their program.
“Our programs combine golf with life skills, reinforces core values, and it introduces healthy habits as well,’’ Bob Norris, executive director of First Tee said. “We’ve grown from 75 kids in 1993, to now over 27,000 kids currently served.
According to Rotary Club officials, there were 41 golfers that attended the tournament on Friday.
Marty Cresci, a Wilmington, Del native came out with his friend to golf and support the local community.
“Getting our young golfers out here, you can learn a lot from golf with just getting to know people and creating positive relationships, just like we’re doing here now,” Cresci said.
Jim Roney, the Rotary’s golf committee chairperson, is happy that the funding is going to the students to better themselves as people.
“It’s more than just playing golf, more than just getting outside and enjoying the fellowship,” Roney said. “You learn so much about yourself, and how to conduct yourself not just on the golf course, but in society. So, to be able to extend that into the schools and teach those values to elementary school kids and today into the middle school. I just think it is going to be invaluable.”
The tournament is set to raise $15,000 out of the goal of $20,000.
“This year we were hoping for something to do in the area of education, because one of the things our club is very concerned about is the education for the youth in our community,” Dale Kerns, Rotary club president said. “So, by being able to have this program to bring the life skills of golf to our students in our middle schools, we felt it was a good fit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.