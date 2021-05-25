CHARLESTOWN — On Saturday, 60 members and friends of the North East River Marina gathered to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Marina’s ownership, as well as a return to normalcy after the chaos of the last year.
In the shadow of the large red building which houses the Marina’s services and storage, slip holders and members of the community were welcomed to eat, drink, and relax as the Marina resumes full-function in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Former U.S. Marine Jules Berman, a slip holder at the Marina for over 20 years, remarked on the Marina’s laidback atmosphere.
“It’s the camaraderie of the people here,” said Berman. “There’s a very family atmosphere here. It’s a very blue collar marina, no pretention.”
According to Berman, it’s quite common not to know the last names of other Marina members.
“You only know the first name and the name of their boat,” Berman chuckled.
In 2006, Amy DiSimone and her husband, Craig DiSimone, took over ownership of the Marina from the Newsmanger family, who had owned the Marina for 33 years. The DiSimones themselves had been members of the Marina for about five years before the Newsmangers decided to sell the docks. During their tenure, the DiSimones have overseen the expansion of the Marina’s floating docks and the installation of state-of-the-art pontoon floats. They also launched the only pontoon and carver boat rental service on the Chesapeake Bay.
“Craig designed everything,” Amy DiSimone said. “And we worked together as a team to make it happen.”
At the celebration, Amy DiSimone could be seen captaining the flow of the event, catching up with Marina members and old friends alike, while Craig manned the Marina’s grill.
After everyone had eaten, DiSimone called for everyone’s attention.
“Thank you to all of you,” DiSimone said. “It has been a hard year, but now it is post-quarantine!”
She was followed by a raising of the colors and the playing of the National Anthem, which was emphatically punctuated by the firing of Berman’s small cannon. Afterwards, Berman noted that several of the longtime members of the Marina are military veterans.
Of the Marina’s 100 members, many have housed their boats at the Marina for a long time. Frankie O’Donnell has been a member of the Marina since he graduated high school, 33 years ago.
“I love it here,” O’Donnell said. “It’s the best marina on the upper Bay, I wouldn’t go anywhere else.”
After his graduation, O’Donnell went to the Marina’s previous ownership, the Newsmanger family, and applied to be a member. O’Donnell said that, growing up, his family had been members of the Marina, but had sold their boat several years prior. The Newsmanger’s had given the young man a shot, and O’Donnell has been a Marina member ever since.
O’Donnell, who has 3 boats at the Marina, feels that the Marina has a habit of keeping people around.
“People come here and they usually stay,” O’Donnell said.
Another longtime member, David Davies — 5 boats, 34 years of membership — noted that the Marina provides a welcoming atmosphere to those who’ve caught the boating fever.
“You never see anyone [older or sick] complaining about not working hard enough,” Davies said. “You see people regretting that they should’ve bought a boat.”
Davies and O’Donnell, who were both Marina members before the DiSimone’s took over, said that the DiSimone’s have continued the Marina’s legacy of welcoming and including everyone. Even members who have sold their boats and given up their slips at the Marina can still be found at the docks on a regular basis. That kind of community, Craig DiSimone noted, is his and his wife’s goal.
“It’s all about the people,” DiSimone said. “We’ve got really good clients and we’re here for them. We love the people here.”
Gabreil Vattilana, a former Marina member who attended the celebration, applauded the way Amy and Craig have handled the Marina, saying that they left their mark from the very beginning.
“I went outside and saw there was a tablecloth on a picnic table,” Vattilana said, chuckling. “As soon as I saw that I knew something was different.”
