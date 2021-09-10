NORTH EAST — As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks approaches, U.S. Navy Seaman Christopher Knight, a North East native and graduate of North East High School, feels a connection to the attacks thanks to the ship on which he serves: the USS Somerset.
Named for Somerset County, Pa., where passengers of the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 fought back against hijackers on 9/11, forcing the terrorists to crash the plane in a cornfield – rather than whatever building or location had been their objective.
Knight, who was only a year old on 9/11, only learned the history behind his ship’s name when he boarded, and quickly developed pride in the ship.
“We remember every day the people who sacrificed their lives to protect others on 9/11,” Knight told a Navy reporter. “It’s important that we remember what happened and that we are serving to make sure something like that never happens again.”
With the anniversary of the attacks coming on Saturday, Knight reflected that while he was just a small child in 2001, the attacks helped guide him into joining the Navy.
“If there was one moment in history that influenced [me to join the Navy], it would be 9/11,” said Knight. “It’s an event I look back on and I’m glad I joined. We prohibit and prevent events like that from occurring again.”
After graduating from NEHS in 2018, Knight did not go straight into the military. Instead, he took evening courses at Cecil College while working full-time with his father at Middletown, Del.’s GG+A Construction. Eventually though, Knight decided that he wanted to challenge himself by enlisting.
“My grandfather was in the military,” said Knight. “I wanted to leap out of my comfort zone, and explore something new and something different.”
Having just returned from a voyage on the Somerset, Knight noted that his time in the Navy has been unusual.
“We were the first [bootcamp] division to have to wear full facemasks,” Knight said.
Undergoing training right as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation, Knight and his fellow enlistees were required to wear masks at all times – except when sleeping or showering. Even on the Somerset, Knight recalled, the crew would have to wear masks whenever they were close to or had just left a port. Though they did get to go masks off after they had been at sea for several days.
“It was crazy,” said Knight. “You’re in a division with a hundredsome people and you don’t even know their faces.”
Looking forward, Knight plans to focus on ‘striking rate’ and becoming a Navy Yeoman, an administrative and support posting. He said that his end goal is law school.
“I just breathe, eat, sleep, work right now,” said Knight. “Until I get to where I need to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.