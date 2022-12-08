CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County Public Schools’ project to build a new, joint North East Middle and High School building has received a budget increase of a million dollars, allowing the project’s blueprint to move closer to finalization.
According to Chuck Simpers, director of CCPS facilities, the proposed budget increase from $178 million to $179 million is due to the Maryland State Board of Education revising their cost per square foot figure.
The increase in the budget will not bring new amenities to the project, but will instead to fight rising costs of labor and materials due to inflation.
Parents in the community have expressed concerns over the parking situation when multiple events are happening on campus at the same time. Officials stated that, at the conclusion of the project, there will be four different lots available, that allow for multiple points of entry and parking spots.
The project – which will consist of two phases – is scheduled for the summer of 2023 and will take six years to complete.
The proposed first phase is set to begin in June 2023 with students planned to move into the new building in August 2026.
“We’re currently envisioning building it in two phases,” Paul Bradshaw, an architect with Grim and Parker, said. “With this, phase one really comprises middle school, PE, administration, etc. Then phase two being the auditorium, performing arts wings, and high school.”
The second phase of the project will run from August 2026 to December 2029.
The new building will be built off Irishtown Road, where NEHS is currently located, and is expected to be around 290,000 square feet in size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.