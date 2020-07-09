North East — A larger number of participants than normal logged onto the Town of North East’s Zoom meeting Wednesday night and town officials were prepared for public comment due to the recent Cecil Solidarity protests, but the meeting ended with no one from the public voicing any concerns.
The virtual meeting of the Mayor and Commissioners for the Town of North East began as all of their recent Zoom-based meetings have begun, but shifted slightly in the early portion of the meeting as Mayor Robert McKnight recognized that the meeting had several new participants who he noted might not be familiar with the town’s procedures.
Over the last three months, normally only around a dozen participants are involved in the town’s meetings, which normally consist of the mayor, commissioners, town officials, a representative from the Cecil Whig and a few presumed town residents. Wednesday night approximately three dozen participants were either participating via Zoom or telephone.
Due to the larger number of participants, McKnight read the town’s rules with respect to public comment. He noted that North East permits public comment, one is during the public comment portion of the meeting, where participants may present either oral or written communications on any matter before the board, and the other is during the business on the floor section at the end of the meeting.
As the town is using Zoom to conduct its meetings, McKnight also explained the procedure on Zoom to virtually raise ones hand to be recognized to speak.
In anticipation of having public comment at the meeting, the town also enlisted the services of attorney David Beste to act as a neutral party to oversee the public comment.
Earlier in the day members of Cecil Solidarity participated in a March for Accountability through the town of North East specifically calling for McKnight’s resignation.
The agenda Wednesday included a representative from Cecil Solidarity, Inc, Bridget Kathleen Lennon. Lennon was listed on the agenda under the guest portion of the town’s agenda, but did not appear to be present for the meeting.
During the business on the floor section of the meeting, McKnight called for any public comment, after some period of time, town officials checked to make sure the Zoom program was working properly as no one raised their hand virtually to comment. After seeing no indication on Zoom that someone wanted to comment, the meeting was adjourned.
During the meeting, no discussion was had regarding the protest earlier in the morning or the specific requests of protesters. The primary business of the town meeting involved the promotion of Patrolman Anthony Williams from patrolman to patrolman first class and a number of requisitions for the start of fiscal year 2021.
The requisitions are as follows:
• Requisition R1-00002 to Clifton Larsen Allen LLP in the amount of $30,490.00 for audit services for the FY2020 audit.
• Requisition R1-00003 to Republic Services in the amount of $270,000.00 for FY 2021 refuse & recycling.
• Requisition R1-00004 to Lecco Pipe Line Construction in the amount of $210,000.00 as a blanket purchase for anticipated costs for FY2021 for line repairs.
• Requisition R1-00005 to Suburban Testing Labs Inc. in the amount of $30,000.00 as a blanket purchase for lab testing.
• Requisition R1-00006 to Coyne Chemical in the amount of $225,000.00 as an annual contract for plant chemicals.
• Requisition R1-00007 to Core & Main in the amount of $31,000.00 for distribution supplies.
Requisition R1-00009 to John Deere Financial in the amount of $45,200.00 for FY 2021 gasoline and diesel costs.
• Requisition R1-00016 to Local Government Insurance Trust in the amount of $46,437.00 for the town’s property, police and public officials liability insurance policy.
Another requisition to Lecco Pipe Line Construction in the amount of $20,180 was held over for another meeting as town administrator Melissa Cook-MacKenzie said that more discussion was needed on the matter.
