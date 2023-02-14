North East Mayor Michael Kline and Commissioner Hilary Crothers-Moore embrace inside town hall on Tuesday night, after that day's election results were announced. Earning his second two-year term as mayor, Kline garnered 73 votes to defeat challenger Crothers-Moore, who received 54 votes.
North East officials tally votes Tuesday night inside town hall after that day's election. From left, they are Kim Davis, Melissa Cook-Mackenzie and Ruth Gonce. Davis is the chairwoman of the North East Board of Supervisors of Elections; Cook-Mackenzie is the town administrator; and Gonce is a North East Board of Supervisors of Elections member.
NORTH EAST — Incumbent Mayor Michael Kline retained his post Monday in the only contested race in the Town of North East's election.
Kline garnered 73 votes to defeat challenger, Hilary Crothers-Moore, who received 54 votes, to win his second two-year term as mayor. Crothers-Moore will remain as a town commissioner, a position she continued to hold while campaigning for mayor. Crothers-Moore will not have to defend her commissioner seat until next year's town election. The mayor and commissioners on the town board all serve two-year terms - which are staggered, so there is an election every year.
After the results were announced at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday, about 30 minutes after the polls had closed, Kline and Crothers-Moore embraced and shook hands inside the town hall meeting room. They also thanked each other for running clean campaigns.
In the other two races, unopposed incumbent Commissioners Kelly Benson and Catherine Bernard-Dutton received 99 votes and 86 votes respectively.
Town officials reported that 124 residents voted in person on Tuesday while three others had cast absentee ballots. Polls were open for 12 hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The North East mayor and commissioners receive no pay for their work on behalf of the town, which means that they are strictly volunteers.
