ELKTON — A man caught with a loaded handgun and approximately 25 baggies containing heroin mixed with fentanyl in February after he had passed out behind the wheel of his parked car in a North East travel plaza, spurring a welfare check by police, received a 42-month sentence on Monday, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a three-and-a-half-year sentence on the defendant — Daniel M. Rhoades Jr., 28, of North East — after finding him guilty of possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled and dangerous substance, court records show. Rhoades had pleaded “not guilty with an agreed statement of facts” to that charge earlier in the courtroom hearing, according to court records.
Rhoades will serve his sentence in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. The judge credited Rhoades for the time that he served in jail as a pre-trial inmate after his arrest in late February, about six months, court records indicate.
In addition, Baynes ordered Rhoades to forfeit the handgun and ammunition that investigators seized from him, court records show.
The incident leading to Rhoades’ conviction and sentence started shortly before 1 a.m. on Feb. 24, when North East Police Department officers and Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Flying J at 1 Center Dr., off Route 272, after receiving a complaint regarding a driver passed out behind the wheel of a maroon Kia Optima parked in front of the store, court records show.
When the deputies arrived, Rhoades attempted to leave the scene, police reported. One of the deputies reported seeing a clear bag of suspect marijuana “in plain view” inside the vehicle, police said. Investigators also noticed a strong odor of suspect marijuana coming from the vehicle, police added.
During a probable-cause search of the vehicle, investigators found and seized a loaded firearm, which they identified as Polymer 80 handgun that was lacking a serial number, according to court records. Investigators removed the gun’s magazine, which was loaded with 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition, including eight hollow-point bullets, court records show.
When investigators checked with the Maryland Gun Center, they learned that Rhoades is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because he has a felony conviction on his criminal record, according to court records.
In addition, investigators found and confiscated 25 baggies holding heroin/fentanyl, police reported. Most of the baggies had an EAGLES street-brand stamp with an Eagles insignia, police said. Two of them had an EL LOCO street-brand stamp with an image of a skull, police added.
