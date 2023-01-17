Youngsters in the “ABC Come Play With Me” session at North East Public Library play along with Children’s Library Associate Marge Kilczewski and move their fingers to her story about polar bears going up and down.
Marge Kilczewski, Children’s Library Associate at North East Library, starts the Saturday “ABC Come Play With Me” session with finger plays. She also read stories that encouraged the children to play along.
Having handed out sleigh bells to all the children, Marge Kliczewski, Children’s Library Associate at North East Library, reads a book to the pre schoolers taking part in “ABC Come Play With Me.” The children were instructed to ring their bells whenever she read “jingle jingle.”
Using paint daubers, youngsters at North East Library were encouraged to make snow scenes on blue paper. It was one of the winter time play activities that was part of the Saturday morning “ABC Come Play With Me” program.
Using paint daubers, youngsters at North East Library were encouraged to make snow scenes on blue paper. It was one of the winter time play activities that was part of the Saturday morning “ABC Come Play With Me” program.
Playing with salt dough was one of many activities available during the “ABC Come Play With Me” program at North East Library Saturday. This and other programs are made available at every branch of Cecil County Public Libraries.
“ABC Come Play With Me” brought a full house to the Children’s Room at North East Library Saturday morning.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Youngsters in the “ABC Come Play With Me” session at North East Public Library play along with Children’s Library Associate Marge Kilczewski and move their fingers to her story about polar bears going up and down.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Marge Kilczewski, Children’s Library Associate at North East Library, starts the Saturday “ABC Come Play With Me” session with finger plays. She also read stories that encouraged the children to play along.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Jessica Confer and her children, Noah, 5 and Rowan, 3, move along to the story being read at “ABC Come Play With Me,” a Saturday morning pre-school program at North East Library.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Having handed out sleigh bells to all the children, Marge Kliczewski, Children’s Library Associate at North East Library, reads a book to the pre schoolers taking part in “ABC Come Play With Me.” The children were instructed to ring their bells whenever she read “jingle jingle.”
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Learning to share and play with others is one of the benefits of the “ABC Come Play With Me” programs at Cecil County Public Libraries.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Using paint daubers, youngsters at North East Library were encouraged to make snow scenes on blue paper. It was one of the winter time play activities that was part of the Saturday morning “ABC Come Play With Me” program.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Using paint daubers, youngsters at North East Library were encouraged to make snow scenes on blue paper. It was one of the winter time play activities that was part of the Saturday morning “ABC Come Play With Me” program.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Children in the “ABC Come Play With Me” program at North East Library Saturday morning were encouraged to search through a bin of cotton balls and other materials to find the hiding snowmen.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
While “ABC Come Play With Me” was designed for pre schoolers, parents also used the Saturday morning program at North East Library to network and even arrange play dates.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Playing with salt dough was one of many activities available during the “ABC Come Play With Me” program at North East Library Saturday. This and other programs are made available at every branch of Cecil County Public Libraries.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The “sticky wall” invited pre schoolers to make pictures with different small items such as foam and felt shapes on a piece of cling wrap taped to the window at the North East Library.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Playing with salt dough, blocks and other manipulatives was part of the activities included Saturday at North East Library’s “ABC Come Play With Me.”
NORTH EAST — They gathered excitedly, and sat none-too-quietly, waiting for the fun to begin at the North East branch of Cecil County Public Library Saturday morning.
Marge Kilczewski, Library Associate, welcomed the room full of boisterous preschoolers and their parents to join her in a celebration of all things winter starting with polar bear finger puppets and ending with crafts and activities called “ABC Come Play With Me.”
“This was a big crowd,” Kilczewski said. While happy with the turnout, she said it eliminated the opportunity to add movement to the activities. The children enjoyed the songs, finger puppets and stories that drew them in with jingle bells to ring and ribbons of netting to swing overhead.
“We probably come to the library once a week,” said Sherry Eichinger-Wilson. “This is our first time with a structured play group.”
The event met with the approval of Noah Eichinger-Wilson, 5.
“I liked the story,” he said.
Jessica Confer likes the CCPL programs not just for the activities but the life lessons for Jaxon, 3 and Peyton, 2.
“The kids learn how to share and how to play with others,” Confer said. “And the activities get them out of the house.”
Kilczewski said CCPL offers weekday and weekend programs for all ages; including Hello Baby, Baby Steps and Movers & Groovers. It’s a testament to the Children’s Librarians, she said.
“We’ve got a good team. We all have our niches,” Kilczewski said.
Once the group session was finished, the children were invited to visit stations where they could paint snowflakes with dabbers, make a snowman finger puppet, explore a sensory bin, play with salt dough or blocks, make a cereal bird feeder and more.
Sherry Echinger-Wilson said Noah, 5 and Rowan, 3 look forward to coming to the library.
“They can play. They can make noise,” she said of the children’s library section at North East with its many stations and play areas. “It’s a place they are very excited to come to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.