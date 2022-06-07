NORTH EAST — “You have all had a pretty wild high school career, filled with new challenges and just a whole lot of ‘different,’” Board of Education of Cecil County President Diana Hawley told the North East High School Class of 2022 at their graduation ceremony on Friday.
Hawley pointed out that, despite over a year of the graduates’ four-year high school career taking place virtually, the Class of 2022 has grown both individually and as a whole, despite the challenges they have faced.
“You have grown into some pretty amazing people,” Hawley said. “Know that we are all proud of you–all the people surrounding you today and all the people who helped you along the way. We are all beaming with pride.”
For the graduates, the ceremony was a chance to reflect, reminisce and prepare for the challenges up ahead.
“Before we proceed in these next steps,” said co-valedictorian Sarah Jones. “Know that mistakes will occur, but that with mistakes comes growth. It’s how we combat these mistakes that will allow us to blossom into successful men and women. So when you fall, know it’s okay. Shake it off and keep going.”
Salutatorian Megan Harris recalled the many great times she experienced at NEHS, and looks forward to the many more that the future holds.
“I will not forget the crazy late night adventures, all of the sports events, or the one time my best friend Alesia Doctor and I snuck a turtle named Ronald onto the bus to a state quarter final,” said Harris. “With that being said there are more memories to be made. High school is not the end, it’s the beginning to a world that everyone will make their own. So with that make it your own.”
Co-valedictorian Stephen Davis called for his classmates to stay in touch.
“Don’t just cut this place out of your life,” Davis asked his classmates. “These people around you shaped who you are as a person, at the very least you owe it to them to reach out every once in a while.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.