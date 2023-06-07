NORTH EAST — As Abigail Creech stood just outside the end zone at North East’s football stadium on Thursday, the student member of the Cecil County Board of Education asked her graduating classmates to recall their freshman year at North East and all that happened in their first year of high school.
From a broken water pipe to an education-altering global pandemic, Creech praised her classmates for making it through so much uncertainty in the world.
“Within those 18 months, we all changed, matured and made it through a scary and unpredictable time, but we did it,” Creech said. “We went on to have a little different of a junior year, to finally having our first normal year of high school and also our last and it has been an honor to walk this path with each and every single one of you.”
A total of 207 North East students walked in the school’s festivities to honor the graduating class of 2023. Salutatorian Bryce Barben said every graduate should have a sense of pride for making it to the pinnacle of their high school endeavor.
“Right now I want everyone to think about what kind of person you were before you came to high school and compare it to the person you see now when you look in the mirror,” Barben said. “Be proud of yourself for what you have accomplished whether that may be just barely making it to the stage today or being the valedictorian.”
Valedictorian Brin Khanjar quoted Calvin and Hobbes, saying “failure builds character.” The University of Maryland-bound senior encouraged her classmates to always keep pushing ahead.
“I have watched us succeed in every aspect of our education, from big games to biology tests, but more importantly, we have failed. We have struggled and tried our hardest and failed, but every one of us is sitting on this field today,” Khanjar said.” Every time life knocked us down we got right back up again. Learning to fail is one of the most important lessons and it certainly hurts more than the others. Failure begs the question “now what?” And the answer can only be to keep moving.”
North East National Honor Society President Celia Wood thanked five of her teachers and her grandfather for their guidance in her journey to a high school diploma. For Wood, it takes an army to go from getting on the bus for the first day of kindergarten to dawning a cap and gown.
“All of these educators set the bar with supporting their students and display what it means to be strong, independent and successful,” Wood said.
Cecil County Board of Education President Diana Hawley encouraged the class of 2023 to “listen and watch.”
“Open your mind to what you hear. Believe what you see,” Hawley said. “And here’s the thing, also know that people are listening to you and watching you. What you do and how you do it speaks volumes. It makes a difference, even the little things. Your actions and your words reveal your true character and the way you treat others defines the real you.”
North East Principal David Dollenger said the graduating class is prepared for whatever journey they embark on next.
“You have weathered the storm. You have proven yourself worthy. You are well prepared for your next voyage whether it takes you across the block or around the world,” Dollenger said. “Your journey will not be measured in miles, but in the experiences you have, the growth you continue and the good that you do.”
In his closing remarks, Dollenger reminded graduates that no matter how close or how far that journey is, North East will always be a piece of their identity.
“Always remember that you are a member of the class of 2023,” Dollenger said. “Cherish this moment and know that we are all proud of what you have done and that we have confidence in what you have yet to do. And remember that we are, and always will be, North East.”
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.