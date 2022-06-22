OCEAN CITY, Md. — A North East Fire Company firefighter was struck and killed by a vehicle while attending the annual Maryland State Firefighter's Association Convention in Ocean City.
The victim was identified as Noah Day, 22, of Elkton and a member of NEFC.
The incident occurred at approximately 9:39 p.m. near Ocean City's 46th Street and Coastal Highway, according to Ocean City police. Investigators determined that Day was in the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision. Despite first responders performing lifesaving measures, Day was declared dead at the scene.
A number of state and local officials extended condolences to the Day family following the tragedy.
"The First Lady and I would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Lt. Noah Day and all of the members of the North East Fire Company on this devastating loss," Gov. Larry Hogan wrote on Twitter.
"The Maryland State Firemen’s Association sends deepest condolences to the North East Fire Company on the loss of Lt. Noah Day. Please pray for the Day family and Noah’s fire service brothers and sisters during this extremely difficult time," the MSFA posted on Facebook.
"I offer my sincere condolences to the Day family and the North East Fire Company at the sudden and tragic passing of Noah Day. Please keep the family and the volunteer fire company community in your prayers," Former Cecil County Councilmember and Director of Administration Dan Schneckenburger said in a social media statement.
According to Ocean City officials, the investigation of the crash is ongoing, though investigators have determined that alcohol was not a factor affecting the driver of the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.