North East Fire Company will host a 100th Birthday Party Saturday from 2 until 4 p.m. at the fire house on South Mauldin Avenue. All are welcome to come enjoy free refreshments and kid-friendly activities. The fire company will complete its year of celebrating with a parade and another party Oct. 15.
NORTH EAST — What better place to light 100 candles on a birthday cake but at the fire house?
North East Fire Company is hosting a birthday party Saturday, July 30th from 2 until 4 p.m. at the fire house, 210 South Mauldin Avenue, to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary.
“We want to thank the public and businesses for all their support,” said Jeff Isaacs, chief of NEFC.
That “thank you” will include refreshments, giveaways and fun activities.
“We’ll have balloon artists, face painting, inflatables,” Isaacs said of the kid-friendly party.
But wait, there’s more.
“The big she-bang is Oct. 15 starting at noon,” Isaacs said. That’s when the fire siren at the station house will sound, signaling the start of the 100th Anniversary Parade.
“We’ll use the same route as the Cecil County Christmas Parade,” the chief said. “There’s no sense in re-inventing the wheel.”
According to Howard Ewing, spokesman for the fire company, invitations are being sent to other fire companies and fellow first response and mutual aid agencies and organizations.
“This is a major milestone,” Ewing said. “We’ll get departments from far and wide.”
North East Fire Company remembers its founding on every piece of equipment with the words “from the ashes of a stable.”
“There was a major fire in town and we had to rely on other departments,” Ewing said of the 1921 fire that began in a livery stable and damaged or destroyed multiple buildings. In the fire’s aftermath, town leaders gathered and decided it was time they had their own fire service.
At the parade, spectators will see the 1922 American LaFrance fire truck once used by NEFC. Riding that engine will be Lee DeMond, the oldest living fire chief.
“He rode the LaFrance in Ocean City,” Ewing said of the annual Fireman’s Convention parade in June.
Ewing said the money raised by the North East Fireman’s Carnival is helping pay for the 100th celebration.
“It went extremely well and we were fortunate we were not rained out completely any night,” Ewing said.
After the parade, there will be another celebration at the fire house with food and refreshments, music by Olivia Reynolds and commemorative gear will be sold.
