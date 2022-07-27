North East Fire Company continues to celebrate 100th Year

North East Fire Company will host a 100th Birthday Party Saturday from 2 until 4 p.m. at the fire house on South Mauldin Avenue. All are welcome to come enjoy free refreshments and kid-friendly activities. The fire company will complete its year of celebrating with a parade and another party Oct. 15.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON

NORTH EAST — What better place to light 100 candles on a birthday cake but at the fire house?

