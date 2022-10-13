NORTH EAST — A year of celebrating 100 years of service to the community comes to its conclusion Saturday with a parade and a party at North East Fire Company.
Howard Ewing, spokesman for the fire company, said the parade will kick off at noon, following the same route as the annual Cecil County Christmas Parade.
“We have a marching band coming from Westminster (Md.) and three different pipe and drum bands coming,” Ewing said. Nearly 140 invitations were sent for the parade and Ewing expects a good showing. “We’re hoping everyone enjoys this.”
The parade will step off at Main and Cecil Streets and follow Main Street through North East. At Walnut, the parade makes the turn back to town.
The parade ends at the firehouse at 210 South Mauldin Avenue with a party serving food and drinks and fun for the kids and adults.
“We’ll have inflatables and a beer truck,” Ewing said. There will also be cornhole available to play. Memorabilia including shirts, beer steins, coins and a book about the fire company’s first 100 years will be for sale.
As if all that were not enough, Ewing said The Olivia Reynolds Band will entertain during the party in the parking lot to the rear of the firehouse. The firehouse museum will also be open.
To allow for the members of NEFC to participate in all the fun, Ewing said other fire companies will take any calls for service.
