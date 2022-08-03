NORTH EAST — Call it a birthday or an anniversary, but either way it’s a reason to party at North East Fire Company, which marked its 100th year of service to the community on Saturday.
There was a cake and cupcakes, plus food, games and giveaways as part of the first of two celebrations held Saturday at the fire hall on Mauldin Avenue.
The second party is in October, and will feature a parade with representatives from dozens of area fire and ambulance companies.
Lee DeMond joined the fire service in 1961 and is the oldest living former chief for NEFC.
“I joined right out of high school,” DeMond said, adding he doesn’t recall why he joined. “I guess it was something to do and you can help the community.” He said a number of boys joined before graduating.
“When the fire siren went off you got out of class,” he said. That was a tradition started during World War II. “They didn’t have a lot of men around.”
DeMond said that, back then, shop owners and businessmen would drop everything and run as well.
“You could be left sitting in the barber chair with half a haircut,” he said. “Can you imagine doing that today?”
Of his years of service, DeMond said several events stand out in his mind.
“When the plane crashed in Elkton in the 60s and the big train wreck in Elkton,” DeMond said.
He said it’s harder to get people to join these days, in part because life pulls in so many different directions.
“You can get people in the door but only 2 or 3 out of 10 stay with it,” Flower said.
The addition of the Fire Science program at Cecil County School of Technology has helped, providing members ready to serve. Both noted that, while there is still a ladies auxiliary, more women are in the front lines with firefighting and emergency medical service.
NEFC began in 1922 after a fire that began in a livery stable destroyed the livery and several adjoining properties in North East September 3, 1921. Before the year was over men gathered and created by-laws, which led to the formation of North East Fire Company Jan. 19, 1922.
Howard Flower has been with NEFC for 53 years, although he has served with other companies since he was 18.
“I’ve never been with a fire company that’s 100 until this one,” Flower said. “I hope everybody is enjoying themselves.”
Youngsters seemed to be doing so with a fire truck themed bounce house, face painting, balloon art and back-to-school supplies from the fire company itself such as pencils, rulers, erasers and a pencil sharpened shaped like a fire extinguisher and bearing the NEFC insignia. Visitors were also invited to tour the museum where photos of the formation of the fire company could be seen along with equipment, uniforms and more. At one point the fire company had its own marching band, a baseball team and a bowling team. Also on display was apparatus including the 1922 American LaFrance fire engine.
Both Flower and DeMond say the technology is very different from when each joined decades ago.
“There’s more safety rules ... and the equipment is a whole lot better,” Flower said, while DeMond said that technology means “things have gotten a lot more complicated.”
New members are always being sought. Meanwhile NEFC is growing.
“We just bought a piece of ground at Biggs Highway and Theodore Road for a substation,” Flower said. That will be a second substation joining the one in Elk Neck near Hart’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
To learn more about joining North East Fire Company go to https://www.nefc4.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.