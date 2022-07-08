NORTH EAST — A ferris wheel, cotton candy, funnel cake, a carousel and all the fun you would expect are what you will find at the North East Fire Company Carnival through Saturday night.
Howard Ewing, spokesman for the volunteer first responders, said this is just one part of North East Fire Company’s 100th Anniversary Celebration.
“We’re celebrating all year long,” Ewing said Thursday.
Located at Mauldin Avenue and Thomas Street, the carnival operates Friday and Saturday night from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. It began Tuesday, and Ewing said that in spite of the weather the carnival went off without a hitch.
Houghton Enterprises has rides for all ages including the Dragons for the younger set and more thrilling rides for the older set.
Along with traditional carnival food the Ladies Auxiliary is serving hot dogs, barbecue and other foods in the banquet hall, where bingo is also being played nightly.
Out on the carnival grounds 100th Anniversary T-shirts are being sold along with raffle tickets for a $1,000 prize and nightly 50-50 drawings and other games of chance.
Ewing said North East Fire Company will continue to celebrate its anniversary once the carnival is over.
“We’re having a birthday party July 30 and in October there will be a big parade,” he said, adding he thinks North East — which also hosts the Cecil County Christmas Parade in December — can handle two big parades in one year.
