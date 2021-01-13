NORTH EAST — Nominations have closed for candidates to run for the North East town board of mayor and commissioners. Based upon the candidates who have entered the election, North East will have a new mayor and two open commissioner positions.
The deadline to file for the town’s February 8 election was Monday. At that time, current town commissioner Michael Kline was the only candidate for mayor of the town. Current Mayor Robert McKnight is not seeking another term.
No one was nominated for Kline’s current commission seat, nor for Commissioner Cynthia Billig’s position. Billig chose not to run in the February election.
According to North East Town Administrator Melissa Cook-MacKenize, even though no one is running against Kline in February, the town will still hold an election. The election is scheduled to be held Feb. 8 at the North East Town Hall Meeting Room at 106 S. Main Street. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The deadline for registering to vote is Jan. 19 at 4:30 p.m. The deadline to accept an application requesting an absentee ballot be mailed is Jan. 22 at 4:30 p.m.
For the two open commission spots, Cook-MacKenzie said the determination of who will fill those spots will be up to the incoming mayor and two remaining commissioners, after the new commission is sworn in on March 10. Commissioners Hilary Crothers-Moore and Ray Mitchell are not facing re-election in this cycle and will be part of the commission that helps decide who the two remaining commission members will be.
Cook-MacKenzie said that while the mayor and commissioners have the final say in who the new commissioners will be, town officials welcome public input. She noted that anytime anyone is interested in serving on various town boards and committees, they can make their interest known by filling out a packet of information voicing their interest to serve, that can be obtained at town hall.
