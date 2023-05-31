North East VFW Post 6027 members, veterans and the Mayor of North East stand before the Mauldin Ave. Maryland 272 bridge entering North East during the bridge dedication to Cecil County veterans ceremony.
Veterans solute the American Flag as it is presented by the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard during the North East bridge dedication to Cecil County veterans ceremony.
Dozens gather by the Mauldin Ave. Maryland 272 bridge entering North East during the bridge dedication to Cecil County veterans ceremony.
North East VFW Post 6027 Commander Gene Daley speaks before the crowd during the North East bridge dedication to Cecil County veterans ceremony.
A veteran solutes the American Flag as it is presented by the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard during the North East bridge dedication to Cecil County veterans ceremony.
North East Mayor Michael Kline speaks before the crowd during the North East bridge dedication to Cecil County veterans ceremony.
NORTH EAST — Kicking off Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, the Town of North East dedicated the new Mauldin Avenue (Maryland 272) bridge entering the town to Cecil County veterans.
“It isn’t the guns, the bombs, the rockets or the tanks that keep us safe – it is the men and women in our military holding those weapons so when crossing this bridge, take a moment to appreciate them because they gave more than a moment,” said the North East VFW Auxiliary Post President, Brenda Gardner.
The ceremony drew state and local officials, veterans and their families to the bridge for the unveiling of the “Bridge Dedicated to Cecil County Veterans” sign placed at the start of the bridge.
“They were willing to give themselves for our freedom at any moment so it is appropriate that we are able to dedicate this bridge in their memory,” said the Commander of North East VFW Post 6027, Gene Daley. “When you travel in and out of North East, this bridge will serve as a reminder each and every day as to why we are free and it is because of these veterans.”
VFW Post 6027 was presented with a proclamation from the Cecil County government, as well as a flag that was flown over the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on behalf of Congressman Andy Harris, presented by Cecil County Council President Jackie Gregory.
“All of our freedoms and liberties were afforded to us by our veterans,” said Delegate Kevin Hornberger (R-35B). “It is very easy to say we support veterans and that we love veterans but we have to demonstrate it with action which is why we are here today.”
Hornberger noted the challenges Cecil County representatives faced at a state level in getting the bridge dedication approved – stating that the process was already lengthy, but with the addition of the COVID-19 pandemic, it felt almost impossible.
“It was the persistence and dedication of our state representatives to get this through because it could have easily been forgotten but it shows how much veterans and this dedication means to them and it is nice to have that kind of leadership,” said North East Mayor Michael Kline.
