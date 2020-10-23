NORTH EAST — Thanks to a recent decision by the North East Mayor and Commissioners, the town of North East will have a new administrative position to fill.
Last week, the town approved the creation of the position of assistant town administrator/human resource director as a new position within the town.
During the town’s regular meeting last Wednesday, North East Mayor Bob McKnight said the position would help to free up town administrator Melissa Cook- MacKenzie to perform her role as administrator. McKnight said the creation of the position is something the town should have done years ago.
In creating the position, the mayor and commissioners unanimously approved three separate resolutions. Resolution 2020-10-01 changes the title of the position of personnel officer to human resources director, to better outline the current status of the position, while Resolution 2020-10-02 actually creates the new position encompassing two job titles.
Resolution 2020-10-03 sets the pay scale for the new position which sets a rate of $26.5 per hour or $55,120 per year for level 1 of the pay scale, with the upper end (level 15) being set at $40.84 per hour or $83,373.946 per year.
According to the job description provided by the town, the assistant town administrator/human resources director shall not only assist the town administrator in her duties, but will also handle all issues relating to employee benefit plans, new employee paperwork, pre-employment physicals and testing and will be involved in helping to evaluate the performance of town employee as well as other matters as directed.
The town posted the opening for the position on the town’s website Tuesday, seeking applicants for the position.
