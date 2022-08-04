NORTH EAST — For the first time in three years, North East Community Park hosted the North East Police Department’s National Night Out, bringing first responders out to engage with and meet the general public.
Stephen Yates, North East Police Chief, sees the Night Out as a community bonding event that helps people to better understand what first responders do.
“It’s great for the police department to interact with the community, there’s a lot of good things that come out of it,” Yates said. “We have a lot of people and a lot of kids and they can talk to police officers and see things that they do.”
The North East Fire Department also had a presence at the event.
“It’s always awesome to speak face-to-face with moms and dads as well as teach the kids fire safety in person, instead of just dropping the materials and leaving, it gives them a good experience to find out exactly what we do with our equipment,” Jeff Isaacs, North East Fire Chief said.
North East Mayor Kline, who attended the Night Out, enjoys seeing the community interacting with the first responders.
“National Night Out is a great community building event,” Kline said. “It gives the community an opportunity to interact with our Police and other service agencies in a positive and fun atmosphere. While I may be the Mayor, I am also a member of the community and it was a great opportunity to see our town folks, parents and kids alike, come out and enjoy a nice evening together.”
Robin Pontow, who brought her four-year-old daughter to the event, heard about the Night Out event on Facebook. She appreciated the local first responders coming out and supporting the community.
“I really appreciate it because as someone who’s new to the North East area, I don’t have any kind of a relationship with them, so it’s nice to put a face to the different officers and see who’s helping to protect me,” Pontow said.
