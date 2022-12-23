Representatives of North East organizations involved in a recent charity drive display some of the brand new Operation Warmth winter coats designated for needy elementary school students in Cecil County. From left, they are: North East Police Department Chief Stephen Yates; Karen Adair, principal of North East Elementary School; Alicia Kennedy, counselor at North East Elementary School; Dale Kearns, president of the Rotary Club of North East and former North East Elementary School counselor; and Sara Hickey, president-elect of the Rotary Club of North East.
CECIL WHIG PHOTOs BY CARL HAMILTON
NORTH EAST — Christmas came early for 180 youngsters in Cecil County elementary schools, and one learning center, when they received brand new winter coats earlier this month, after the North East Chamber of Commerce, the North East Police Department and the Rotary Club of North East partnered for a successful fundraising campaign.
In early November, the three groups started requesting donations from the public on their respective social media sites for Operation Warmth, which is a national non-profit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality winter coats and shoes for children in need.
The effort raised $4,100 in about one month.
Then, the organizations used the donated money to purchase Operation Warmth coats in an array of sizes and colors at $22 each for the boys and girls, after officials at the various schools compiled lists of students in need. The shipment arrived earlier this month and the coats were distributed at North East Elementary School, Bay View Elementary School, Elk Neck Elementary School, Gilpin Manor Elementary School and The Judy Center.
A couple of months ago, North East Police Chief Chief Stephen Yates knew he wanted to do some sort of charity drive to benefit needy families in time for the Christmas season, although he hadn’t settled on a particular cause. Then he reached out to members of the North East Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of North East.
“I wanted to do something. I said, ‘Let’s partner’,” Yates recalled.
Dale Kearns, who is the Rotary Club of North East president, was aware of a great need in the community, and she gained that insight during the 17 years that she worked as North East Elementary School counselor.
“One of the highest needs is kids coats,” Kearns said. “Students would come to school in the winter in sweatshirts or even wearing their parents’ coats.”
In addition to keeping the youngsters warm, the brand-new Operation Warmth coats will remove a stigma that comes with lacking appropriate outerwear, according to the volunteers involved in the charity drive.
“The new coats will give the youngsters a self-esteem boost. The coats are not hand-me-downs. They’re brand new,” Kearns said.
Moreover, now that they own suitable winter coats, the students who received the new Operation Warmth outerwear can join their classmates on the playground during recess, Kearns said. To protect pupils from the elements, it is a school policy that students who lack winter coats cannot go outside for recess and must remain in the classroom with a chaperone, she explained.
Yates and Kearns were present when the boxes of Operation Warmth coats arrived at North East Elementary School, as were Sara Hickey, who is president-elect of the Rotary Club of North East; Alicia Kennedy, who is the current North East Elementary School counselor; and Karen Adair, who is the North East Elementary School principal.
