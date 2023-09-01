ELKTON — Elkton town employees will begin receiving three percent annual performance based wage increases after the Elkton Mayor and Commissioners passed a resolution to amend the town’s policy earlier this month.
The increases will be implemented after employees receive a performance review from their department head. If an employee is meeting expectations, they can expect the three percent wage increase to be implemented at the start of the next fiscal year on July 1.
During years that the town gives cost of living adjustments, employees can expect to receive both the adjustment and their earned three percent merit increase.
If an employee is performing below satisfaction, their three percent increase will be put on hold until remedial training is done to bring the employee up to satisfactory performance and another evaluation is complete.
Although the notice Elkton employees received last week stated that evaluations will be completed once a year, the Mayor and Commissioners recommended that performance reviews be completed numerous times throughout the year.
“We want people to know if they are doing good or need to improve so that they aren’t blind sided if at the end of the year they are denied the increase,” said Elkton Mayor Robert Alt.
The unanimous vote to implement the merit based wage increase follows a continued discussion among non-sworn town employees — employees who are not Elkton police officers — regarding collective bargaining rights.
Some of Elkton’s non-sworn employees that are pushing for collective bargaining have expressed dissatisfaction with how the town implements its wage scale, stating that they would like a bit more closure when it comes to their income.
“The big issue is the wages and if employees can feed their families or pay their rent because they don’t really know what they are going to get year to year in terms of pay,” said Elkton’s Director of Human Resources, Andy Rodriguez.
Once a non-sworn employee reaches mid rank in the Elkton’s wage scale, they are receiving 35 percent higher pay than the day they first started. Once they reach the max rank, they are receiving a pay that is 70 percent higher than their starting salary.
Rodriguez said that he does not believe the issues prior to the implementation of the merit increases were issues with the town’s wage scale, but that they were issues with the different policies surrounding the wage scale implementation.
At the time, the only wage increases non-sworn employees had to anticipate were their rank increases and cost of living adjustments which are not promised increases- leaving employees frustrated with the question “what happens if I max out?”
With the merit based increases, employees can max out on the wage scale but maintain the potential to earn a higher salary.
“Our employees feel that they are not getting a fair shake and they would like to be more regimented like the police department,” Alt said. “This new policy should give them a wage increase to hang their hat on if they are performing well and we are happy to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.