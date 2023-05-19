Autopsy results

This file photo shows Mykel Richardson, a three-year-old Aberdeen boy who was found dead in the Little Elk Creek in Elkton on Monday afternoon — about 23 hours after he had disappeared while visiting his grandmother at her nearby Quail Court residence. Preliminary autopsy results indicate drowning as Mykel’s cause of death and, according to police, there is no evidence of foul play.

 WHIG FILE PHOTO

ELKTON — There is “no evidence of foul play” in the death of a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the Little Elk Creek in Elkton on Monday, one day after he had disappeared from his grandmother’s nearby residence, according to police.


