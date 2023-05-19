ELKTON — There is “no evidence of foul play” in the death of a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the Little Elk Creek in Elkton on Monday, one day after he had disappeared from his grandmother’s nearby residence, according to police.
“We just got the preliminary results of the autopsy back, and the cause of death is drowning,” Lt. Ronald Odom of the Elkton Police Department told the Cecil Whig on Thursday.
Odom further reported that the medical examiner who performed the autopsy of the victim, whom investigators identified as Mykel Richardson, found no marks on the boy’s body to indicate that he had been assaulted or manhandled in any way — contrary to information that has appeared on social media and TV news.
“That is just a conspiracy theory, nothing more,” Odom emphasized, referring to a scenario proffered by some that someone had abducted and killed the boy. “There is no validity to that whatsoever — zero validity. There is no evidence to support that this was foul play.”
The preliminary autopsy results revealed Richardson’s cause of death — drowning — and also shed a great deal of light on the condition of his body, according to Odom.
“We won’t get the final autopsy results until the toxicology is completed and that could take several weeks or several months,” Odom said.
Richardson, who lived in Aberdeen with his mother, was visiting his grandmother at her Quail Court home in Elkton when he was last seen at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Mother’s Day Sunday, police reported. Mykel was autistic, according to Odom, who noted, “We were told he loved the water.”
On Thursday, citing the ongoing investigation, Odom declined to comment on how Richardson was able to elude supervision to the point of triggering a massive search for him. Citing that same reason, he also declined to say how many people were at the grandmother’s residence at the time that the boy vanished.
Involved in that massive search were law enforcement officers on land, including ones handling specially-trained scent dogs, and in the sky inside at least one helicopter, which was equipped with infrared and heat sensors. Members of Chesapeake Search and Rescue and the Maryland State Police Dive Team also participated in the search. In addition, residents in that community helped search on the land.
Police suspended the search at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, about six and a half hours after Richardson had been reported missing, and resumed it early Monday morning.
Richardson’s body was found in the Little Elk Creek, a short distance from his grandmother’s Quail Court residence, shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday — about 23 hours after he had been reported missing, according to Odom.
“He was found in the water about 100 feet from his grandmother’s house. It was really close,” Odom said.
Aware that some people are questioning how the boy’s body could have been overlooked during such an intense search, Odom explained, “His body was found several feet down below the water, which is very murky. You can see maybe an inch below the surface. There also is a lot of debris in the water, including fallen tree limbs. There also are changing tides and currents. There are a lot of variables.”
