PERRYVILLE — There will be a public hearing Aug. 1 on a Town of Perryville charter amendment regarding unopposed elections.
Resolution 2023-01 would — if approved — allow for the cancellation of a town election if all the candidates on the ballot are incumbents. The election would continue if any of the candidates were seeking election, rather than re-election.
Perryville does not allow for write in candidates.
***
ELKTON — If you want to be a part of history then watch the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra perform Friday night at Elkton High School at 7:30.
“This is the first time the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has played in Cecil County since 1973,” David R. Rudolph told fellow members of the Bainbridge Development Corporation at its July 17 meeting. “The last time it was here it played at Bainbridge Naval Training Center.”
PERRYVILLE — Friends of Perryville Outreach have asked town officials for permission to use Perryville Community Park for the Trick or Trot Run in October.
“It’s a Friday the 13th run in the park starting at 5 p.m.,” Danielle Hemling, director of Perryville Outreach Program, told the mayor and commissioners. Hemling said certain details are still being worked out but she wanted to make sure she had clearance before proceeding.
“The park is going to have to be kept open longer,” said Commissioner Bob Taylor, noting the park closes at dusk. That would be around 6 p.m.
“Obviously because we don’t want people running in complete darkness,” Hemling said. She added she still has to arrange how to keep regular park traffic and competitors separate. Taylor suggested she contact Perry Point VA Medical Center to see if the course could use a route through that property.
Hemling said Trick or Trot is in addition to the March “Livid Leprechaun 5K.
***
PERRYVILLE — Beacon Point Home Owners Association is asking the town to consider installing speed humps in its community off of St. Mark’s Church Road.
“We can’t just limit this to areas with HOAs,” said Commissioner Bob Taylor. “There are other areas in town with speeding issues.”
Mayor Matt Roath agreed.
“Let’s open this to a larger conversation about speed humps,” Roath said.
Not to be confused with speed jumps, which have a more jarring effect, speed humps have more of a slope but act as a traffic calming device.
George Patchell, town administrator, said of the board agrees to adopt the humps the cost could be covered with the money Perryville is collecting from its Aiken Avenue speed cameras. By law, that money must be used for public safety. Patchell said the humps would be considered a matter of public safety.
