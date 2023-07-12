PERRYVILLE — The mayor and commissioners of Perryville have approved an ordinance that establishes penalties for errant alarm systems for homes and businesses.
When passing the ordinance on Tuesday, the elected body said that responses to false alarms are a waste of resources of both the Community Fire Company of Perryville — which relies mostly on volunteers — and the Perryville Police Department.
The first two false alarms in a 12 month period come without penalty. However, that grace ends with the third alarm. Penalties start at $100 and increase up to $250 per response.
“It’s about accountability,” said Mayor Matt Roath.
“This protects us from getting calls unnecessarily,” said Town Administrator George Patchell.
***
PERRYVILLE — Perryville Lions Club hosted a group of fellow Lions from around the world who were running from Washington DC to Boston to meet up with the International Lions Conference. The Charity Run raised funds for the many missions that are part of all Lions Clubs.
The local Lions met with the runners July 3 at Principio United Methodist Church and served them dinner. The next morning the hosts greeted them again and gave them a send off. The runners traveled Maryland Route 7 out of Cecil County on Independence Day, heading into Delaware.
***
John Carroll, mayor of Galena, has been elected to serve as president of the Board of Directors of the Maryland Municipal League.
The elections were part of the organization’s Summer Conference held last month in Ocean City.
Loucretia Wood, Commissioner for Charlestown, was elected as vice president of District 10, which covers Cecil and Harford Counties.
***
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — A fundraiser held to benefit The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation Senator Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta raised more than $165,000 for patient care at the house named in memory of the late State Senator.
“We are so grateful to those who supported this year’s regatta. They demonstrate why the Senator Bob Hooper House was built for the community, by the community, to provide a peaceful and supportive setting for a family to come together during a loved one’s final days,” said Cindy Hooper Hushon, chairperson of the board and the daughter of Senator Bob Hooper. “Our goal is to help families relieve stress and worry and to make the most of every moment they share with their loved ones. Thanks to our exceptional staff and donors, we are able to realize those goals.”
The regatta was held June 9 at Concord Point in Havre de Grace.
***
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. — The Festival of Fountains is happening through Sept. 24 at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa.
The Festival is a choreographed performance bringing together thousands of lights and as many jets of water, coupled with popular music in a performance every Thursday through Saturday evening.
There are several different shows. “Put Me In Coach” offers Rachmaninov, Taylor Swift and David Bowie. To Infinity and Beyond is a tribute to your favorite animated movies. Where the Heart Is includes the music of Ed Sheeran and Bon Jovi.
The show is included with admission to Longwood Gardens. Get tickets at longwoodgardens.org.
***
Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association is in need of specific items to serve people in need in the community. CCEA needs donations of new underwear and socks for boys and men. There is also a need for bath towels.
Donations can be dropped off at their office at 227 Basil Avenue in Chesapeake City Tuesday or Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.
***
PERRYVILLE —Commissioner Michelle Linkey motioned to table the appointment of Jackie Weih to the Board of Appeals, saying a second candidate for the opening on that board had applied.
At the June work session, Weih, an attorney who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Board of Town Commissioners in 2022, was the only person to seek the BOA seat.
Then, at the July town meeting, Linkey announced another candidate had come forward and asked that the vote for Weih be tabled. Commissioners Christina Aldridge and Bob Taylor sided with Linkey while Commissioner Tim Snelling and Mayor Matt Roath opposed.
***
BEL AIR — Harford County is celebrating its 250th Birthday and National Ice Cream Day at the same time July 16.
Broom’s Bloom, an ice cream shop at 1700 South Fountain Green Rd. in Bel Air will officially introduce “Come Taste My Ma & Pa Tracks” ice cream. All Harford County creameries along the Harford County Ice Cream Trail will carry the ice cream as part of the Harford 250 Celebration. It couples with the Harford 250 Celebration beer entitled “Come See About Me.”
Fun fact: the song “Come See About Me” was made famous by The Supremes, but the lyrics were written by Havre de Grace native Nella Dodds.
***
DARLINGTON, Md. — There will be a Blueberry Festival and Silent Auction Saturday at Deer Creek Friends Meetinghouse, 1212 Main St. in Darlington.
Enjoy all things blueberry including homemade pies and fresh berries,. Artist John Sauers will have a gallery, the Susquehanna Beekeepers will share their wisdom, children’s activities will be available along with a White Elephant Table, Native Plants and Trees Table, food and more all to benefit various community organizations.
***
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Young people in Maryland’s First Congressional District interested in attending a US Military Service Academy can begin the application process now through Rep. Andy Harris’ office. The application packet is available online at https://harris.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.
Completed packets must be into Harris’ office by Nov. 6. Those chosen will be notified once that information is sent to the congressman’s office at the end of the year.
Applicants needing assistance or more information should contact Leo Thurman by sending an email to MD01academy@mail.house.gov
***
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Chester County has received a $375,000 Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) grant from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to assist those without shelter.
The Street Outreach and Data Teams will use the funds directly, where it is needed most.
“Housing instability and access to affordable housing are critical issues within Chester County,” said Dolores Colligan, Director of the Chester County Department of Community Development. “PHARE award will allow our Street Outreach program to make its data tracking capabilities more robust through timely verification, intervention, and reporting. The work of the Street Outreach Team, along with readily available data, contribute significantly to the goal of making homelessness in Chester County rare, brief, and non-recurring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.