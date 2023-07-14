PORT DEPOSIT — Christmas in July will be celebrated Saturday at Ray of Hope Mission Center, 960 Craigtown Road.
From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. there will vendors, music, food, a silent auction and a huge sale inside the thrift store. Inside the store, you’ll find Christmas decor and more plus $3 summer clothing and $2 winter clothing.
All the proceeds help Ray of Hope Mission Center help those in need in western Cecil County.
PERRYVILLE — Third Friday returns to Lower Ferry Park with the 3rd Friday Cruisers and Concerts from 4 until 7 p.m. July 21.
Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy music by The NightCrawlers. And come hungry because Boy Scout Troop 141 will be selling hot dogs to support their troop activities.
The next 3rd Friday Cruisers and Concerts will be Aug. 18 at Lower Ferry Park at Broad Street and Roundhouse Drive in Perryville.
FAIR HILL — Maryland 5 Star is looking for volunteers to help during the three-day international event to be held Oct. 19-22 at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
Volunteers can help with shuttle service, parking, admissions and as a Cross COuntry Crossing Guard. In return volunteers get a pass good for the entire weekend, lunch and snacks, access to the volunteer area, a shirt and hat and volunteer swag.
ELKTON — Two Cecil County Public Library Branches are among the participants in the free Summer Lunch program hosted by Cecil County Public Schools and USDA.
The branches in North East and Elkton are distributing the meals to anyone 18 and under from 12 until 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The North East branch is located at 485 Mauldin Avenue while the Elkton location is 300 Newark Road.
There are more than a dozen locations this year, several of which are also serving breakfast. To see the complete list go to https://www.ccps.org/domain/78.
