Homecoming will be celebrated Sunday at Union Bethel AME Church in Cecilton.
The Rev. Vanessa Williams, pastor of the church at 161 Church St. will preach at 11 a.m., followed by dinner for all who attend.
At 3 p.m. Bishop Durrant Harven III, pastor of Immanuel Temple Church in Windsor Mill, Md. will be the guest speaker. This service will also include guest musicians The Mighty Men of Mount Olive Church from Worton, Md.
***
Maryland Energy Administration has launched a Low Income Solar Grant Program, which will make this energy saving technology available to a limited number of eligible households.
“MEA is thrilled to help all Marylanders benefit from solar energy,” said Dr. Mary Beth Tung, director of the Maryland Energy Administration. “Adding these solar energy systems to homes across the state will help lower energy costs to some of the most economically vulnerable Marylanders.”
The grant fund has $1 million to award.
Monies can be used to pay for up to 100% of the cost of the equipment and may cover some of the cost of roof replacement if needed or other associated costs such as mold remediation.
Applications can be accepted until Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. Go to https://energy.maryland.gov/residential/Pages/incentives/LowIncomeSolarGrants.aspx to get that application form.
***
With a combination of state and federal dollars, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan recently announced that almost 100 agencies across the state will share in more than $13 million in grants supporting highway safety. This includes seat belt and child safety seat use, prevention of impaired, aggressive and distracted driving, pedestrian safety, police training and overtime for enforcement and more.
There were four awards to Cecil County. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office is getting $15,565; Elkton Police was awarded $8,474; Cecil County Health Department will receive $5,918 and $3,000 goes to Perryville Police.
***
Chester County is hosting a multi-employer Job Fair Sept. 22 from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Chester County Government Services Center, 601 Westtown Road in West Chester. Two dozen behavioral health employers will be represented. This is a free event and pre-registration is not required but can be done at https://tinyurl.com/2pnnzy6r.
***
An Edgewood man will spend the next 15 years in federal prison, and once released, be on 25 years of supervised probation for sexual exploitation of a child to produce child pornography and for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Travis Joseph Crawford, 34, was sentenced Sept. 13 in US District Court in Baltimore.
Already on probation for a prior felony conviction, Crawford was prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition. Harford County Sheriff’s Deputies were at his home about to serve an arrest warrant when he was heard saying, “Where’s my gun?” At his arrest he was found in possession of a fully loaded 40-caliber semiautomatic pistol.
A subsequent search warrant including electronic devices found three sexually explicit videos involving a young female identified in court documents as “Jane Doe.” The videos were recorded without her knowledge or permission.
When released from prison, Crawford will be required to register as a sex offender where he works, lives or attends school.
***
The Susquehanna River Running Festival will not have a walking component this year, according to organizers.
Dominic Corson said the Maryland Transportation Authority Police denied the request to allow up to 1,000 people to walk across the Hatem Bridge during the festival, which will be held Sept. 24. Corson came to Perryville officials in August seeking their support to add the fun walk that would begin and end in Perryville. He proposed that it would be a fundraiser for a charity chosen by the town.
The festival is expected to bring hundreds of runners to cross the bridge in a half-marathon or 10k foot race. There’s also a 5k race that stays in Havre de Grace.
Corson said SRRF will revisit the walk after this year’s event and hopes to get MDTA approval next year.
To register for the races or to get more information go to https://www.srrf.org/.
