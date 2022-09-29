The Civil War Weekend that was scheduled for this weekend in Rising Sun’s Veterans Memorial Park has been rescheduled due to the impending storm.
The Civil War Weekend that was scheduled for this weekend in Rising Sun’s Veterans Memorial Park has been rescheduled due to the impending storm.
Organizers announced Thursday morning that the expectation of heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Ian required the annual event to be rescheduled to Oct. 29-30 at the park off of Wilson Street.
***
Cecil County Public Library is expanding hours at four of its six branches starting Monday Oct. 3.
While the Cecilton branch will open at noon instead of 10 a.m. on Mondays, there are now hours on Tuesday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and 1-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Monday the branch stays open until 8 p.m. Chesapeake City expanded its Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday hours operating noon until 8 Tuesday, 10-6 Thursday and 9-5 Saturday. Perryville will stay open until 8 on Monday and Tuesday and until 6 on Friday. Rising Sun will remain open until 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 10-6 Thursday and Friday. Saturday hours remain 9-5.
Elkton and North East maintain its current operating schedules.
***
Someone purchased a winning Maryland Lottery scratch off ticket at Stop N Go, 1 East Cecil Ave. in North East.
The winner will get $50,000 in the lower tier winnings for the $2 million Gold Rush game.
According to Maryland Lottery officials the winner has not yet claimed the prize.
***
The West Chester CommUNITY OUTFest Rally is still happening Saturday but has been moved to an indoor venue because of the anticipated weather.
Amy Cuthbertson, spokeswoman for Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell, said the rally would begin at 2 p.m. inside the Chester County History Center, 225 North High St. in West Chester, Pa.
Originally scheduled as a street festival, West Chester officials canceled the event last week citing numerous hateful messages it received in response.
Maxwell was contacted by organizers and worked to get this scaled down alternative show of support for the LGBTQ+ community. After the rally there will be a celebration at Split Rail Tavern on Walnut Street.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.