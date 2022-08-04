If you are a motor head, this is your weekend with car shows and motorcycle runs abounding.
Kick stands go up at 10 a.m. Saturday for the 9th Annual Eli's Ride for a Cure. Gather at Brandywine Harley Davidson in Chadds Ford Pa. at 9:30. First stop on the ride is A.I. duPont Hospital for Children where a donation will be made to the Music and Arts Department at the Wilmington hospital. From there, the ride goes to North East where riders will stop at the cemetery to remember Eli Seth Matthews. The Oxford boy died from leukemia and the foundation in his name raises funds to find a cure for childhood cancer. The ride ends at Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027 on Turkey Point Road. The cost is $20 to ride and $10 to be a passenger. Also, bring new Hot Wheels cars for the foundation's Hot Wheels From Heaven program.
Meanwhile, Cecilton Parish UMC will host a Car Show Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 164 West Main St. in Cecilton. Bring your custom, classic, vintage and hot rod vehicles or just come out and admire all those rides. There will be food and refreshments for sale also.
Sunday brings the 3rd Annual Motorcycle Show to Susquehanna American Legion Post 135 on Cherry Street in Perryville. The fun starts at 9 a.m. with prizes to be had for bikes in a variety of categories. Registration is $15 per bike. There will be raffles, giveaways, food and music by Red Toad Connection and DJ Right4U.
Work will start Aug. 29 on the water line for Community Fire Company of Perryville's Station 16 on Dawson Drive. The fire company has been without a potable water source since its wells failed. With a series of grants the fire company is connecting the substation to the municipal water supply.
Friends of Perryville Outreach is looking for sponsors for its first fundraiser; a golf tournament to be held Sept. 9.
Danielle Hemling, director of the Perryville Outreach, said the non-profit arm of the town-funded after-school program is looking for sponsors, prizes and, of course, golfers. Contact Hemling at 410-642-6728.
Debra Sharpe, Director of Finance for Perryville, told the mayor and commissioners that she had to be the bearer of bad tidings. Sharpe informed the elected body that the town is facing the potential of an increase in electric costs by as much as 50%.
"There's a strong possibility that rate will drop right after the election," Sharpe said.
"We are also looking into solar as a long range plan," she added, noting that project for Perryville is as much as two years away. "We have to purchase land for a solar farm."
Calling on all the romantics out there. Lion of Judah Bible Cafe is inviting couples to join in a public ceremony to renew your wedding vows at Perryville's Lower Ferry Park Saturday at 3 p.m.
Merian Harmon, owner of the cafe and ministry on Aiken Avenue and her husband Edward are renewing their vows. Harmon said any couples wishing to do likewise may join in the sacred ceremony at the park at the corner of Broad Street and Roundhouse Drive. Call the cafe at 443-769-4465 to be included in the ceremony.
Everyone else is invited to come as they are and join in the fun.
