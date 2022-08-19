NEWARK, DEL. — Christiana Care Health System, Inc. has abandoned its negotiations to purchase Crozer Health, which is owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. and operates in Chester County, Pa.
The two corporations had signed a letter of intent in February for ChristianaCare to acquire Crozer Health.
In a statement Thursday, officials from Christiana Care Health System announced that no agreement has been made, citing that “the economic landscape has significantly changed, impacting the ability of the sale to move forward.”
ChristianaCare acquired Union Hospital in Elkton in 2020. The medical corporation announced in June it purchased Jennersville Hospital, also in Chester County, for $8 million.
— JB
A Day and Night Air and Car Show will be held Aug. 30 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. at New Garden Flying Field, 1235 Newark Road in Toughkenamon, Pa. Tickets are available online at https://www.newgardenflyingfield.com/.
Events include static ground displays and RC plane demonstrations, an air show featuring a day jump, warbird flight, corsair flight and more. There will also be cars to admire and your chance to vote on a favorite for the People’s Choice Award.
The evening caps off with fireworks starting at 9:20.
There will also be food trucks on site so you can dine while you enjoy the sights and sounds.
— JB
First responders, counselors, community leaders, and especially those who work with veterans may want to take a free program to be held Sept. 8 at Harford County Emergency Services in Forest Hill.
”Helping Veterans in Crisis” will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with lunch provided.
Topics will include Military Culture 101, VA 101 — Response to Crisis, Veterans Administration S.A.V.E. Training and more.
Go to https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3454/Veterans-Crisis-Training for details or to register. It’s sponsored by the Harford County Department of Emergency Services.
