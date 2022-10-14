Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association is hosting the Bay Beauties Fashion Show Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687. Fashions from Stevie Lynn’s Boutique and Aspen Lee Boutique will be featured in this fundraiser, which benefits the CCEA Founder’s Scholarship.
Among the Bay Beauties who will participate is Courtney Forman, the reigning Miss Montgomery County Outstanding Teen for 2022. Since Cecil County does not participate in the pageant Forman, a Cecil County resident, took part in that county’s competition and won. She also recently finished in the top 8 for the Miss Maryland competition.
Tickets are $10 per person and include light refreshments. Raffles will also be available. Go to CCEA4u.com to get tickets or make a donation.
****
Tickets are being sold now for the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun Cow Pie Bingo.
Only 300 spots will be sold and spots assigned randomly for the contest, which will be held Nov.5 during the Craft Show. Each 2-by-2-foot square will be sold for $20 and three prizes will be awarded. First prize wins $1,000, $500 for second and $250 for third.
In case you haven’t already figured it out a cow will be turned loose inside a fenced in area marked with squares. If the cow pie lands on your spot first you win.
Whether you are a fan of Marvel, DC, Dungeons and Dragons, Pokémon or just want to “get you geek on,” you’ll be happy to know that Fandom Fest returns Oct. 22 at Abingdon Library from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
After a three-year absence the day of fun returns complete with authors, story times, crafts and more for all ages. There will be a Sphero Derby, D&D, Super Smash Brother Tournament, a special effects make up demo and more.
The Abingdon branch of Harford County Public Library is located at 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.
****
Chester County, Pa. is hosting a telephone town hall Monday at 6:30 with the goal of educating voters about the upcoming General Election in November.
Among the scheduled topics are how to register to vote, absentee and mail-in balloting, finding your polling place, and an explanation of the process of tabulating the confirming the results.
To participate, go online to www.chesco.org/VotingTownHall. Moments before the town hall begins those who have registered will be called on the phone number provided and added to the call.
In Pennsylvania, voters must be registered by Oct. 24 to vote Nov. 8.
****
Cecil County residents can get rid of old paint, pesticides and other chemicals and contaminants for free Sunday at the Central Landfill, 758 East Old Philadelphia Road in North East from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Household Hazardous Waste Day is where you can rid your basement, garage and shed of old motor oil, anti-freeze, batteries, aerosol paints and other sprays not allowed in a regular curbside pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.