RISING SUN — Plumpton Park Zoo is celebrating the holidays with Zoo Lights Dec. 15-18, 21-23 and again Dec. 26-30 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Kimba the white lion is finally able to make his debut! This will be Kimba’s first Christmas at the zoo located at 1416 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun. Santa will be at Plumpton Park Dec. 15-18 and 21-23 from 6 until 8 p.m. to get last minute stocking-filler requests. Stroll the zoo and see the animals and all the lights and displays.
Admission is free for Zoo Members, $10 for adults and $7 for children 2 to 10.
If you have a boater on your gift shopping list, Port Deposit has an idea for you: a 2023 Annual Trailer Parking Permit.
Your angler, crabber or someone that just enjoys getting out on the water can do that all season long with your gift of a $50 annual permit. Stop by Port Deposit Town Hall, 64 South Main St., with cash or a check and a copy of the trailer registration.
For more information call Port Deposit Town Hall, 410-378-2121.
Have a snack with The Grinch at Street Lamp Productions in Rising Sun this weekend. Meet the Mean, Green One while you sip on tea or hot chocolate and enjoy cookies. Other residents of Whoville, as well as Santa himself, will also be on hand.
Street Lamp Productions is offering three sessions; Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the theater, 5 Valley View Drive. Tickets are $15 per person and can be ordered by going to https://tinyurl.com/bddzzfx8.
Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna will host a Habitat Holiday House Tour in Bel Air Saturday to raise funds for the non profit serving Cecil and Harford counties.
Tickets are $20 for the self guided tour of historic and traditional Bel Air homes decorated for the holidays. Tickets are $20 in advance or at the door. Go to https://habitatsusq.org/events/holidayhousetour/ for tickets and more information.
The Cecil College Nursing Program will open applications for the program on Jan. 10 for the Fall 2023 semester.
The Nursing Program application will be for students that are interested in the Registered Nurse (RN) associate degree, students holding a Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) certificate seeking an RN associate degree, or students seeking the LPN certificate.
Due to the limited number of accepted students and academic rigor of the program, students are required to have a minimum of a 2.5 GPA and are suggested to take as many of the prerequisite courses as possible.
The application will run from January 10 to March 3.
To learn more about the Cecil College Nursing Program, contact Amanda Horn at ahorn@cecil.edu.
