ELKTON — A fundraiser will be held Thursday (6/15) night to benefit Youth Empowerment Source, or YES, at Mick’s Crab House, 902 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
Peter Wood, collector of the impossible, and Judge Mentalist will entertain and amaze starting at 7 p.m. June 15. Ticket prices start at $35 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.
***
NEWARK — Get out those two-wheels and tricycles and get ready for Newark Family Bike Fest June 17 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the North Green of University of Delaware.
Bike demos, a bike rodeo, helmet safety checks, kids crafts and even free coffee will be available. The first 100 attendees will get free ice cream.
To learn more go to https://www.newarkfamilybikefest.com/.
***
ELKTON – The Cecil College Performing Arts will host the 2023 Elkton Station Summer Music Festival in the Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, June 17, from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Hosted by Brandon T. Gorin, this festival will feature Genesis Z and The Black Mambas, October Oak Acoustic, Twin Tides Acoustic, and City in Oblivion.
This event is free and open to the public. Elkton Station is located at 107 Railroad Avenue in Elkton.
***
NORTH EAST — The Cecil County Branch of the NAACP will host its 8th Annual Symposium entitled “Planning for Life’s Journey: From Beginning to End” June 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the North East Library, 485 Mauldin Avenue.
This is a free event open to all with door prizes and light refreshments. Find Cecil County Branch NAACP on Facebook or call 443-350-2222 for details.
***
NORTH EAST — An exploration of nostalgia, grief, forgiveness and identity through ceramics and paint is what you’ll find at “Memory Garden,” a gallery showing by Jessica Cooke through Aug. 25 at Cecil College’s Milburn Stone Theater lobby.
A 2018 graduate of North East High School with an Associates Degree from Cecil College, a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Salisbury University and plans to get her masters from University of Delaware, Cooke said this collection of her works is part of the portfolio she is using to gain entrance to the UD program.
An opening reception will be held June 9 at Milburn Stone Theater at the North East from 6 until 8 p.m. The gallery will be open Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Wednesday and Friday noon until 4 p.m. and the three hours before Milburn Stone Theater showtimes.
***
WASHINGTON, DC — Amtrak has applied for nearly $7.3 billion in federal grant money to fund 14 proposed projects along the Northeast Corridor, which includes the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge project.
“In order for Amtrak to continue advancing a new era of passenger rail, we must make generational investments that require federal funding,” said Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner. “Securing these grants would help reaffirm our commitment to improving and replacing critical railroad infrastructure, ensuring better service for years to come.”
***
OXFORD, PA — A member of the Rising Sun High School Class of 2023 is the recipient of the Octoraro Watershed Association Patrick Fasano Memorial Scholarship.
Annalise Bocklage is the second student to receive the $2,500 award. She will use the funds for pursuit of her degree in environmental biology from Towson University.
The funds were in conjunction with the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds.
Fasano, considered the backbone of OWA, died in February 2021.
***
EARLEVILLE — Dust off that colonial finery and come to Mount Harmon Plantation in Earleville for Colonial Tavern Night June 17 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Sample colonial punch, ale and other libations, simple tavern fare, play tavern games and enjoy colonial music and dance. Members of Friends of Mount Harmon get in for $25. Non members pay $35.
Call 410-275-8819 for more information or go to mountharmon.org.
***
CHESAPEAKE CITY — The 14th Annual Chesapeake City Canal Race 5k Run/Walk will be held June 24. Registration and warm up starts at 6 a.m. with the race kick off at 8 a.m. from the parking lot of Schaefer’s Restaurant Bank Street parking lot.
Register by June 16 for $25. With early registration you get a commemorative t-shirt. Afterward the cost is $30. Kids 11 and under race for $15.
Races2Run.com is taking registration online or go to Chesapeake City Town Hall, 108 Bohemia Avenue to register in person.
***
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD — Now through July 31, the public is invited to have a Summer Museum Adventure and tour at least six museums, which are members of the Greater Havre de Grace Museum Association.
There are nine member museums. Visit the first one and get the Museum Adventure Pass. Visit at least five more and me entered to win one of the amazing prizes.
The Museum Association is also sponsoring the Ellsworth Shank Lecture Series. The next lecture is from Bob Magee whoo will discuss “The Old Post Road: Highway of Colonial America.” It will be held June 15 at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 47, 501 St. John St. in Havre de Grace.
***
ELKTON — If you have ever wanted to see the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra perform but could not get to Baltimore, here is your chance.
A BSO ensemble will perform July 21 at 7:30 at Elkton High School as part of the Music For Maryland program. The program is sponsored by the PNC Foundation.
It’s a “pay what you wish” event with a suggested donation of $10 per person. Get tickets by going to https://my.bsomusic.org/overview/18649.
